8 pictures of kitchen bars for homes with no space

Before modern times, kitchens were the nerve centre of the house but with some subtle and important differences. They were usually designed for housewives who worked full time in the kitchen. Obviously in this day and age, this dynamic has completely changed. Thus while the kitchen is still the never centre of the house, it is shared by all family members, is an interactive space and is used for a multitude of functions. It's not simply about cooking anymore.

With the kitchen now taking on a very multi-functional role in the house, kitchen bars form a very important part of the design. This type of furniture can help transform a cooking area and has multiple uses in a modern kitchen.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 8 kitchen bars to help inspire you when it comes to your own kitchen design.