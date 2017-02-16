8 pictures of kitchen bars for homes with no space

Before modern times, kitchens were the nerve centre of the house but with some subtle and important differences. They were usually designed for housewives who worked full time in the kitchen. Obviously in this day and age, this dynamic has completely changed. Thus while the kitchen is still the never centre of the house, it is shared by all family members, is an interactive space and is used for a multitude of functions. It's not simply about cooking anymore.
With the kitchen now taking on a very multi-functional role in the house, kitchen bars form a very important part of the design. This type of furniture can help transform a cooking area and has multiple uses in a modern kitchen.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 8 kitchen bars to help inspire you when it comes to your own kitchen design.
This is exactly what this design seems to say with this modern piece of furniture. It feels like we've stepped into a bar or a cafe, yet it's a home kitchen!
This is the ideal element for a family who like to chat to the chef while he or she cooks, with a cup of tea or a glass of wine in hand.
Depending on the space available in your kitchen, you can have a kitchen bar that serves a double function like we see in this design. The bar features bar stools for a more casual meal while on the other side it holds plenty of storage space for crockery, cutlery and utensils.
What more could you need?
A kitchen bar, as we've seen in the previous image, is perfect for more informal meals. Couldn't you imagine relaxing at this kitchen bar with a bowl of cereal?
This really creates a very freeing experience that allows for more casual interactions.
By having a bar in the kitchen, the functionality of the space improves. Not only does it help create a whole new surface for preparing food but it also becomes a meeting point for family and friends when they are at home.
The material for your kitchen bar can also bring a whole new design element into this space, as we can see in this project by professionals Gallo Projects. The wooden rustic bar sets the tone for a very warm and stylish kitchen!
When there isn't that much space in the kitchen, it can be a good idea to invest in a kitchen bar that is an extension of the counter tops.
The kitchen bar thus blends into the overall look and feel of the design, without taking up too much space.
Tip: Add some vibrant stools to a neutral environment for a gorgeous look and feel.
If you don't have a large home, a kitchen bar is wonderful because it can subtly separate a kitchen in an open plan living space without blocking the flow. It also adds storage space, creating a tidy and organised space.
Don't you love how the bar integrates beautifully into the home, creating a very dynamic look and feel?
In straight, linear kitchens, a kitchen bar can work like a kitchen island. It gives this space plenty of functionality and support.
If you like stools with no backrests then go for the traditional options but otherwise go for stools with backrests for a more comfortable design. Don't you love these trendy ones?
In a super small kitchen, why not put a little kitchen bar against the wall to transform your small cooking area into a more pleasant and cheerful space with lots of functionality?
This will allow you to take advantage of the space available to you.
