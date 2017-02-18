The home perfect for the South African lifestyle

Is there any better way to spend a hot summer’s day than by cooling off in the lush blue waters of a swimming pool? We don’t think so either; and with summer relaxation in mind, we thought that this particular structure (and its pool) would be the perfect highlight for today’s homify 360° segment.
Today we’re travelling to Brazil to take a peek at a renovated space that boasts everything you will need for summer. With styles that range from rustic, modern and chic, this setup offers a paradise-like back yard that is the ideal space to host a dazzling event (or just chill by yourself in peace).
Let’s jump right into this spectacular space!
We just couldn’t wait until last (like we usually do) to showcase the scene-stealer of this house, which is why we kick off this discovery with the fabulous pool at the back.
Dazzling and sparkling with its fresh turquoise hue, this elongated octagonal-shaped pool sets the scene for a truly relaxing and luxurious experience. But that’s not all – the architects have designed a standalone pool house (completely removed from the main house) which sports an open-plan living area and kitchen.
The architects and designers are clearly on top of their game, for they have made use of fantastically natural materials to create a space with a raw edge, yet which feels quite welcoming and relaxing.
As we look at the two different buildings that sit upon this plot (the main house is located on the left), we’re able to appreciate the large concrete pillars that hold the glazed, timber-framed bi-fold doors. Additionally, stone tiles have been paired with extensive timber decking to allow for an all-weather terrace, ideal for hosting al fresco events.
But it’s that pool house that we’re really interested in, for it beautifully blends the old with the new.
This welcoming structure combines a traditional gabled roof, along with generous overhangs on each side. This is seen commonly in many of the rural houses in the area, but there’s a very clever reason for this: it helps to keep the interiors cool during the hot sunny days (and a country like Brazil, similar to South Africa, clearly knows what’s up in terms of hot summers).
And what about the new touches? They show up in the form of the concrete walls (which flaunt a very industrial look), as well as those large glass doors which help to instil a modern ambience.
Up three timber steps we go, and we’re inside the glorious structure that’s bent on turning any pool-side time into a fabulous occasion.
Here, ample space is provided for relaxation, whether ‘relaxation’ entails dining, lounging or drinking (or all of the above).
Speaking of dining, notice the kitchen layout on the right, which seems quite spacious and boasts all of the essential amenities, including a wood-fired pizza oven and a peninsula in which various beverages of choice can be stored – the perfect additions to any pool party, of course!
Nothing has been left to chance here. There is space for relaxing, gathering and socialising, yet the house also boasts an adequate amount of quiet corners for individuals to get some privacy and solace.
Here we take a look at the living room which is situated at the back of the structure, with its own set of glass doors to open up onto the fresh garden outside.
Now, once we turn around and have a look at the pool from inside this spacious structure, we can see just how big and open it really is. Various tables and seating areas have been set up, ensuring that all of the friends and family members have their little get-together spots.
And, of course, the rustic style is celebrated excellently by having warm wood make up the majority of the elements in here, like the tables, chairs, peninsula, ceiling, etc.
We take one last look at this glorious structure while the sun sets, and now we’re able to see how it positively oozes warmth and a welcoming atmosphere.
Wouldn’t this make the perfect space for an evening pool party, a simple gathering between friends, or just a casual relaxing evening with family? Our answer would be “yes” to all, seeing as there are so many opportunities to pick from!
