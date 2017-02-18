The home perfect for the South African lifestyle

Is there any better way to spend a hot summer’s day than by cooling off in the lush blue waters of a swimming pool? We don’t think so either; and with summer relaxation in mind, we thought that this particular structure (and its pool) would be the perfect highlight for today’s homify 360° segment.

Today we’re travelling to Brazil to take a peek at a renovated space that boasts everything you will need for summer. With styles that range from rustic, modern and chic, this setup offers a paradise-like back yard that is the ideal space to host a dazzling event (or just chill by yourself in peace).

Let’s jump right into this spectacular space!