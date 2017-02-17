Modern home meets loving family space

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we thought we’d tackle a delicious abode which serves as a reminder of how even the smallest of touches in a home can still make a massive difference. Although this family home had lots of potential in terms of space, it didn’t quite flaunt the right look one would want for a comfortable and contemporary home of the 21st century.

But luckily, various makeovers have resulted in this house sporting a sleek and luxurious style which treats its inhabitants (and us) to a striking look that is bright, open, trendy and super contemporary.

Let’s take a look!