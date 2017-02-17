Modern home meets loving family space

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we thought we’d tackle a delicious abode which serves as a reminder of how even the smallest of touches in a home can still make a massive difference. Although this family home had lots of potential in terms of space, it didn’t quite flaunt the right look one would want for a comfortable and contemporary home of the 21st century.
But luckily, various makeovers have resulted in this house sporting a sleek and luxurious style which treats its inhabitants (and us) to a striking look that is bright, open, trendy and super contemporary.
Let’s take a look!
For the front façade, a very clean and subtle design was opted for by combining neutral hues and modern building materials like stone, glass and concrete. A comfy open terrace is also presented, adding to the spacious and open look of the interiors (which we’ll have a look at in a second).
To treat the façade to extra charm and a bit of colour, some garden touches were also brought in, neatly framing the exterior wall that surrounds the terrace.
When it comes to these interiors, we feel that words like ‘cutting-edge’ and ‘stunning’ are most appropriate. Not only are these spaces well-designed and roomy, but they are clearly intended for those who take the contemporary approach to interior design seriously.
For the colour palette, an assortment of earthy hues was opted for to adorn every surface from the floor to the ceiling. And speaking of the ceiling, notice how it appears to be floating thanks to the ingenious inclusion of glowing lighting fixtures and varied materials and textures.
What good is a splendidly designed house if one can’t enjoy it with optimum comfort? That’s where this super plush sofa (in a very modern style) comes in, allowing the homeowners to relax in style while entertaining and/or socialising, or just spending some quality time at home.
Our favourite piece in here? Those wall niches behind the sofa that not only help with storing/displaying keepsakes, but also add in some visual detail to the space.
The house presents two floors: the ground-floor consisting of the more social areas like the living room, dining area and kitchen (in a comfortable open-plan layout), and the upstairs floor which houses the more private rooms (such as the bathrooms and bedrooms).
Notice how a sleek, contemporary style staircase (complete with glass balustrades) connects the two floors while playing the part of a super striking décor piece.
The neutral colour palette is not the only element which connects the various rooms; that dusty hued wood also works a treat to allow numerous surfaces to blend in with one another. Just have a look how it adorns elements like not only the ceiling, but also the TV cabinet and coffee table in the living room, the steps of the staircase, as well as the legs of the dining chairs.
Even though all the interiors flaunt the same contemporary style, it is the kitchen which seems to be out of this world. Everything, from the crisp white cabinets that have a subtle design (no knobs or door handles are visible) to the brilliant lighting fixtures, makes this space look as if it is light years ahead of its time.
But of course a pretty kitchen isn’t the only thing that’s flaunted here, for functionality plays just as big a part: storage areas, working surfaces, and dining- and seating spots all contribute to make this the perfect kitchen for cooking and socialising.
Before we depart, we take a quick look at one of the bedrooms which, of course, is also designed in the same contemporary style as the rest of the house.
Notice how a closet takes up the entire one wall of the room (adorned in the same clean and subtle style as the kitchen cabinetry). And don’t overlook the little basin and sink located on the left side – a small but exceptional touch that not all bedrooms can brag about, yet in this stylish home with its exceptional look, it seems most suitable.
