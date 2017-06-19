DIY: how to build a gazebo in 8 steps

If you're looking for a nice, fresh weekend DIY project that will get you outdoors and enjoying the sunshine… with some shade at the end… then a gazebo build could be the project for you.

Defined as an arched structure in a garden or park consisting of a framework covered with climbing or trailing plants , a pergola provides shade, shelter and a touch of style to a garden. What's more is that you don't have to spend tons of money or hire builders to construct it for you. A few free Saturdays, some tools, a bit of help and you'll be good to go.

If you have the space in the garden and the time to roll up your sleeves, this can be a project for the whole family. Make it a fun family task where everyone has a job—a great bonding exercise.

With the right materials, a good strategy and some muscle power, you can have the best pergola on the block. Add some vines or flowers and you're golden.

Follow these easy steps for a DIY pergola.