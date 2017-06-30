Home improvement: 16 barbecue and wood ovens you can build yourself

If you're thinking of installing a new barbecue or outdoor oven, this list could provide you with the inspiration you need.

Everyone loves a good braai. Let's be honest with ourselves—grilling is a national pastime and pretty much any food can be improved by sticking it over a roaring fire in the garden, so why wouldn't you invest in the best model on the market?

Regardless of your style preferences, there's a braii out there for everyone. Rustic, modern, minimal, and even futuristic-looking barbecues are mainstays on the market, so all you need to do is figure out what kind you like best and get grilling. Here are 16 of our top picks that can be adapted to fit any design concept. Your garden patio will never look the same again!