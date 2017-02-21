Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Braai in the patio—mission accomplished!

Leigh Leigh
Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The holidays have passed but this is no reason not to enjoy the beautiful summer evenings and warm weather.

This is why today at homify, we've put together some tips and tricks when it comes to including a braai in the patio area. This will allow you to create a social and functional space that can be shared with family and friends. 

Finding a corner in the patio where you can create a little braai nook is key. To inspire you, we will take you on a before and after journey where design professionals Obraa Quinchos Y Terraz have renovated an outdoor area, creating a beautiful braai terrace.

Are you ready to take a look?

First steps: A wooden roof

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Patios
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

As we explore the construction of this outdoor patio, we can see how the designers have created a foundation that is tiled. This is a very durable and trendy material.

The designers have installed a wooden roof with thin, wooden pillars. This keeps this area protected from rain, wind or bright sunlight. The wooden roof extends into the area of the home, creating the feeling of spatial continuity.

The indoor kitchen

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Patios
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Here we come across the indoor kitchen, where the designers have installed a U-shape space for preparing food for the braai. On the one side, a little kitchen bar creates a cosy little nook with some bar stools. This is the perfect spot for a casual meal or some chats over a glass of wine. 

It also looks onto the garden, meaning that the family and friends have a great view from this spot!

Continuous views of the landscape

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Modern living room
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

From under the covering and in the middle of the terrace, we can see that light floods this space thanks to the design of the roof. The openings along the sides also allows continuous views of the beautiful garden that surrounds the braai area.

Parents can keep an eye on the kids while they play on the lawn!

Earthy colours and natural materials

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Patios
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

As the outdoor space takes shape, we can see how the wooden roof works in harmony with the terracotta tiled floors. Wooden furniture is also featured throughout this braai area. This creates a very earthy and homely environment, where different textures and tones come together.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

A closer look at the wooden furniture

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Modern kitchen
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

As we've mentioned before, wood is used not just for the covering but for the table tops, furniture and other areas of this outdoor space. This gives the whole area a slightly rustic look and feel.

The mix of earthy and beige tones is perfect for this outdoor area.

Mix use of environments

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Modern kitchen
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

From this angle, we can see how we end up with three different materials under one roof. We have the outdoor kitchen and braai area, which is directly connected to the garden as well as a large dining area for family gatherings. In the background, we also spy a small lounge area with wooden furniture for more casual interactions or simply relaxing with a good book.

A kitchen with a sober design

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Modern kitchen
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

The design of this outdoor kitchen and braai area is wonderful, simple, practical and functional. It also doesn't involve a big budget. 

If you've enjoyed exploring it, you'll love this article: 7 Clever and cool ideas for outdoor kitchens.

Also have a look at these 14 braais you'll want this summer.

The sweet little modern home you'll be dreaming about later
Did you find this article interesting?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks