The holidays have passed but this is no reason not to enjoy the beautiful summer evenings and warm weather.

This is why today at homify, we've put together some tips and tricks when it comes to including a braai in the patio area. This will allow you to create a social and functional space that can be shared with family and friends.

Finding a corner in the patio where you can create a little braai nook is key. To inspire you, we will take you on a before and after journey where design professionals Obraa Quinchos Y Terraz have renovated an outdoor area, creating a beautiful braai terrace.

Are you ready to take a look?