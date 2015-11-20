Hosting a housewarming party to remember

So, you've just moved into your new residence, and you want to show off your digs with some merriment – a housewarming party is the answer!

There’s nothing like letting your hair down and enjoying your new place with some friends and fun. Your party will also be the first opportunity for friends and family to see your new house and any party is a personal expression of the host’s personality and family.

Whether you want to do a fancy dress party or just a memorable mingling to celebrate, there are certain steps to be followed to ensure your party is a smash hit.

Herewith your guide to organising (and enjoying) a great housewarming party!