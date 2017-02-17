A small and simple home built with love

Relaxation comes easier to some than to others, with certain people only requiring an outdoor terrace, a tropical atmosphere and a decent spot to hang up a hammock to make their relaxation levels climb. If you’re one of these lucky few, then the home we are exploring today might just be your idea of a dream home!

This single-storey structure comes completed with lush and beautiful surroundings – we’re talking palm trees in the garden, gentle rolling hills in the background, and even a tiny stream flowing right underneath the house.

Sound too good to be true? Scroll on and see for yourself…