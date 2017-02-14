Your browser is out-of-date.

14 modern and stylish bathrooms you have to see (and copy!)

Leigh Leigh
Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bathroom
You don't need a huge amount of space in the bathroom in order to achieve a sleek design, which is good news if you have small bathroom in your home! Perhaps you live in a small house or maybe your bathroom just isn't very big. Either way, this doesn't have to mean that your bathroom design is hopeless! Don't let space restrict the freedom of having the bathroom you've always dreamed of!

In fact, today we are going to show you 14 modern and stylish bathrooms that you have to see. Each design is incredibly different and distinctive but what they all have in common is that they are stylish and small.

The most important thing is to exploit all of the resources at your disposal while introducing a little bit of innovation and intelligence into your design. The beauty of modern design is that there are so many options!

Are you intrigued to see more?

1. A touch of wood

Home Staging para una Venta Inmobiliaria Exitosa, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Modern bathroom Wood
Markham Stagers

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

Wood can change the overall look and feel of any bathroom, giving it a warm and soft touch. It also works with any colour scheme or furniture.

2. Refreshing and bright

homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you prefer colours, this is a wonderful example of how to introduce it into your bathroom space. Don't just paint the walls, paint the basin too!

3. Industrial chic

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

In this design, we can see how an exposed red brick wall works in harmony with the white finishes and wooden furniture creating a wonderful balance between modern and industrial chic. There is also plenty of storage, keeping this area neat and tidy!

4. Unique mosaic

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

In this design, by professionals A1 Lofts and Extensions, we can see how a mostly grey bathroom has been enhanced by a gorgeous mosaic wall, which features a Greek design. This is truly the star of the show, taking 50 shades of grey to a whole new level.

5. Like the coastline

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style bathrooms
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

In this Mediterranean-style bathroom, we can see how lighting enhances the details and designs of every corner of the room.

6. Black and white

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern bathroom
Rubleva Design

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

This bathroom was divided into two parts, separated by a semi-wall. The left side features a shower with black mosaic tiles, creating a very trendy look and feel. On the right side, we find softer and lighter tones.

7. Romantic

Powder Room Clean Design Modern bathroom
Clean Design

Powder Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Achieving a romantic bathroom is not difficult, it simply requires a combination of classic elements and some modern touches. 

Here we can see how the timeless black and white tiles have been used in conjunction with soft blue tones and classic bathroom features.

8. A splash of colour

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a touch of colour in your bathroom, then use it for a piece of furniture like these designers have done. This also gives you the flexibility of swapping furniture out every time you want to change the design around.

9. Natural materials

Casa 1001, studio vtx studio vtx Tropical style bathrooms
studio vtx

studio vtx
studio vtx
studio vtx

If you want to add stone cladding to one wall, you will introduce a very refreshing look and feel thanks to the raw nature of this material. It also creates texture and tone.

Have a look at these tips for making your home raw with roar materials.

10. Simple

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bathroom
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Another option is to go for a very simple and minimalist bathroom design and then play with the size, colour and proportions of tiles for a distinct touch.

11. White and wood

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimal style Bathroom
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

This predominantly white bathroom works in harmony with natural materials and accessories, such as a wicker basket and a wooden cabinet, creating a very stylish and refreshing design. Don't you love the pot plants in the corners?

12. A wave of blue

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathrooms
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Blue is the perfect colour to use in bathrooms, creating a tranquil and peaceful environment. Doesn't it remind you of being near the ocean?

13. Modern and neutral tones

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

In this bathroom, we come across a mix of natural materials and modern design. This is a gorgeous and classy space!

14. Shiny

DEPARTAMENTO EN PARQUES POLANCO, CDMX, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern bathroom
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

This brilliant mosaic wall gives this bathroom a very special and luxurious touch.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

Simple outside, beautiful inside!
Did you find this article useful?

