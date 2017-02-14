14 modern and stylish bathrooms you have to see (and copy!)

You don't need a huge amount of space in the bathroom in order to achieve a sleek design, which is good news if you have small bathroom in your home! Perhaps you live in a small house or maybe your bathroom just isn't very big. Either way, this doesn't have to mean that your bathroom design is hopeless! Don't let space restrict the freedom of having the bathroom you've always dreamed of!

In fact, today we are going to show you 14 modern and stylish bathrooms that you have to see. Each design is incredibly different and distinctive but what they all have in common is that they are stylish and small.

The most important thing is to exploit all of the resources at your disposal while introducing a little bit of innovation and intelligence into your design. The beauty of modern design is that there are so many options!

Are you intrigued to see more?