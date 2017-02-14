14 modern and stylish bathrooms you have to see (and copy!)

You don't need a huge amount of space in the bathroom in order to achieve a sleek design, which is good news if you have small bathroom in your home! Perhaps you live in a small house or maybe your bathroom just isn't very big. Either way, this doesn't have to mean that your bathroom design is hopeless! Don't let space restrict the freedom of having the bathroom you've always dreamed of!
In fact, today we are going to show you 14 modern and stylish bathrooms that you have to see. Each design is incredibly different and distinctive but what they all have in common is that they are stylish and small.
The most important thing is to exploit all of the resources at your disposal while introducing a little bit of innovation and intelligence into your design. The beauty of modern design is that there are so many options!
Wood can change the overall look and feel of any bathroom, giving it a warm and soft touch. It also works with any colour scheme or furniture.
If you prefer colours, this is a wonderful example of how to introduce it into your bathroom space. Don't just paint the walls, paint the basin too!
In this design, we can see how an exposed red brick wall works in harmony with the white finishes and wooden furniture creating a wonderful balance between modern and industrial chic. There is also plenty of storage, keeping this area neat and tidy!
In this design, by professionals A1 Lofts and Extensions, we can see how a mostly grey bathroom has been enhanced by a gorgeous mosaic wall, which features a Greek design. This is truly the star of the show, taking 50 shades of grey to a whole new level.
In this Mediterranean-style bathroom, we can see how lighting enhances the details and designs of every corner of the room.
This bathroom was divided into two parts, separated by a semi-wall. The left side features a shower with black mosaic tiles, creating a very trendy look and feel. On the right side, we find softer and lighter tones.
Achieving a romantic bathroom is not difficult, it simply requires a combination of classic elements and some modern touches.
Here we can see how the timeless black and white tiles have been used in conjunction with soft blue tones and classic bathroom features.
If you want a touch of colour in your bathroom, then use it for a piece of furniture like these designers have done. This also gives you the flexibility of swapping furniture out every time you want to change the design around.
If you want to add stone cladding to one wall, you will introduce a very refreshing look and feel thanks to the raw nature of this material. It also creates texture and tone.
Have a look at these tips for making your home raw with roar materials.
Another option is to go for a very simple and minimalist bathroom design and then play with the size, colour and proportions of tiles for a distinct touch.
This predominantly white bathroom works in harmony with natural materials and accessories, such as a wicker basket and a wooden cabinet, creating a very stylish and refreshing design. Don't you love the pot plants in the corners?
Blue is the perfect colour to use in bathrooms, creating a tranquil and peaceful environment. Doesn't it remind you of being near the ocean?
In this bathroom, we come across a mix of natural materials and modern design. This is a gorgeous and classy space!
This brilliant mosaic wall gives this bathroom a very special and luxurious touch.
