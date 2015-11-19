The Home with a Perfect Interior

The modern family home has never looked so good as this gorgeous, oak masterpiece by Mexican Interior Architects Mariangel Coghlan.

Every angle and detail of this home has been scrutinised, with beautiful touches from ceiling to floor. Cushy, inviting, warm and earthy, this is the kind of space that designers dream of. It combines style with a family look and feel, achieving the kind of tastefulness that only the very best often get right.

The theme of oak and wood transcends throughout the house, used in a variety of ways that is neither too over the top nor too jarring. Each room is a delightful blend of colour and class.

This style is one that could find its way into any South African neighbourhood and suits the lifestyle of any family—from kids' birthday parties to Saturday lunches on the lawn to fancy dinner parties.

Follow us on a journey through the grandeur and experience a little bit of magic.