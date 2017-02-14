32 photos that will make you fall in love with rustic style

Simple country living isn't necessarily what all people want, and it might not be the atmosphere or design style that you want to recreate in your home. A good middle ground however, between classic country and an edgy modern look, is the rustic style. Just think of the beautiful, timeless elements that you could include. From a stunning wooden table to clay accents, deep red tone pottery and statement accessories, there is certainly no limit for possibility.

There's something particularly special about rustic kitchens, they have a uncompromising ability to find the line between warm and welcoming but also striking and if that's not what you want in your kitchen, we don't know what is. All design concepts and theories aside, when it comes to the home the most important thing is warmth and cosiness, or rather a space where the whole family feels welcome. If you have the privilege of building, designing or renovating your home then despite the angle you take, warmth is always an important factor to remember.

To get you inspired, we've collated a list of 32 gorgeous rustic style interiors and projects so that you can take a peek and see if this is the look for you.