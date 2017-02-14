Your browser is out-of-date.

32 photos that will make you fall in love with rustic style

Casa Leopardi, Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Kitchen
Simple country living isn't necessarily what all people want, and it might not be the atmosphere or design style that you want to recreate in your home. A good middle ground however, between classic country and an edgy modern look, is the rustic style. Just think of the beautiful, timeless elements that you could include. From a stunning wooden table to clay accents, deep red tone pottery and statement accessories, there is certainly no limit for possibility. 

There's something particularly special about rustic kitchens, they have a uncompromising ability to find the line between warm and welcoming but also striking and if that's not what you want in your kitchen, we don't know what is. All design concepts and theories aside, when it comes to the home the most important thing is warmth and cosiness, or rather a space where the whole family feels welcome. If you have the privilege of building, designing or renovating your home then despite the angle you take, warmth is always an important factor to remember. 

To get you inspired, we've collated a list of 32 gorgeous rustic style interiors and projects so that you can take a peek and see if this is the look for you. 

1. Rustic style in white

B&B AT02, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Rustic style dining room
2. A traditional and charming kitchen

SULLE COLLINE REGGIANE, ADS Studio di Architettura ADS Studio di Architettura Kitchen
3. A minimal bedroom

FondoVito B&B, FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer Rustic style bedroom
4. A magical kitchen in an old cottage

Casa Leopardi, Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Kitchen
5. A bedroom with shabby-chic inspiration

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Engineered Wood White
6. A small stone bathroom

Realizzazione B&B , Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont" Naro architettura restauro 'Dein Landhaus im Piemont' Rustic style bathroom
7. A rustic but modern day area

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style dining room Wood
8. A small but timeless bathroom

Casa Tre Archi, Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Rustic style bathroom
9. A dining area with respect for tradition

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Kitchen
10. A design that uses wood in a modern way

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Living room
11. The charm of an old country house

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style dining room
12. An all wooden attic

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
13. A warm and cosy area

Casa al lago, ARCHolic ARCHolic Rustic style house
14. A rustic meets classic white kitchen

CUCINA ATENA , ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 Kitchen
15. The allure of dark beams and white walls

Tenuta Il Molinetto_Home Staging, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Rustic style dining room
16. A bedroom with stone walls and wooden beams

ANNESSO RUSTICO DI VILLA DELLA TORRE, Studio Feiffer & Raimondi Studio Feiffer & Raimondi Rustic style bedroom
17. White painted beams have a great sense of charm

Guelfa 65 - Firenze, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Living room
18. This room has a nice balance between modern and rustic

Prog, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA Living room
Prog

19. This country house clearly wants to be modern

Country home in the vineyard, AreaNova officina di architettura AreaNova officina di architettura Rustic style dining room
Country home in the vineyard

20. Now this kitchen is in perfect balance between modern and rustic

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
21. Stone walls charming once again

Nuovo progetto, MIDE architetti MIDE architetti Living room
22. An irresistible kitchen for lovers of the past

Abitazione ristrutturata in stile rustico/moderno, Nadia Moretti Nadia Moretti Kitchen
23. The perfect combination of wood and steel

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Living room
24. A small but charming bathroom

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bathroom
25. A country house with a beautiful simplicity

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Kitchen
26. A traditional house with the original rustic look

Reforma y ampliación de Casa Payesa en Ibiza, Ivan Torres Architects Ivan Torres Architects Kitchen
27. An example of the modern rustic style, in a bathroom!

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
28. A beautiful little attic bedroom

TAQ, Espais Duals Espais Duals Rustic style bedroom
29. A simple but stunning bathroom

Decoración de viviendas, Narai Decor Narai Decor Rustic style bathroom
30. A charming open space

Locanda dell'Aioncino, Studio Luppichini Studio Luppichini Rustic style garden
31. A warm and cosy fireplace

Rustic fireplace Hart Design and Construction Living room
Rustic fireplace

32. Who doesn't want a pizza oven in their kitchen?

Casa do Bosque, Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo Rustic style house
The home that looks like a tropical paradise
What do you think of these rustic homes? Let us know!

