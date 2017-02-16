The modern family home built for R2 million

Designing and building a super modern house that blends functionality with eye-catching style might sound easy, yet it’s not that simple. With a world of styles, colours, materials, textures and patterns to choose from, chances are probable that a mistake or two can slip in, resulting in a house that’s not as stylish as one would have hoped for.
However, with a skilled team of architects, the final product is sure to be a dream – both to look at and live in! So, in the spirit of trained professionals, let’s take a look at a modern project undertaken by Homekoncept, whose team has created a contemporary house that boasts of stunning monochromatic elegance paired with every modern convenience.
As we can see, numerous materials have been used in the construction, yet wood stands out much more superbly than the rest, lending a charming and warm look that is emphasised quite successfully.
Or do you disagree? Which other material (or colour) stands out more prominently for you?
The monochromatic style of the house is carried through most successfully to the rear side, where a more open and relaxing ambience is enjoyed, no doubt thanks to the chic patio and manicured lawn that complement the elegance of the structure.
And just in case you’re not 100% convinced that this rear area was, in fact, designed with relaxation in mind, have a look at those recliners and rattan furniture pieces – can’t you just see yourself with friends and family sipping drinks and taking in the fresh air?
The gorgeousness continues into the interior spaces, but here it would seem that white takes prominence over the darker hues in order for the inside areas to seem more open and visually spacious.
Notice the fantastic combination of textures and shapes, such as the stone-clad wall which houses the fireplace; the circular pendants dangling from the ceiling; and the lavishness of that amazing sofa which beckons us to enjoy some interior R&R in style.
Things get much lighter and open once we reach the open-plan culinary section, where the kitchen and dining room are located side by side. Glossy flooring and white walls/ceilings act as reflection areas for the incoming natural light, causing the brightness to hop around the entire room.
To break up the look of the white-and-black colour scheme ever so slightly, fresh greens in the form of potted plants have been selectively scattered throughout the entire space.
The main bedroom treats us to a style that is reminiscent of a five-star hotel. This luxurious look is thanks to a myriad of different touches, including the select wooden touches which contrast quite brilliantly with the sheer whites and greys that rule this colour palette.
Now, can you imagine the sensation of laying in that bed and seeing rain pelting against that skylight above you?
To better understand the layout of the house, we turn to the architectural plans. And here, on the detailed floor plan of the ground level, we can clearly see how the open-plan design ensures ease of movement and an elegant integration of spaces.
Shall we see what the upstairs storey offers up?
The equally spacious first floor presents no less than three bedrooms and two bathrooms. And judging by this drawing, there is still space left over in case a third room needs to be added into the mix – such as a walk-in closet, art studio, extra bathroom, etc.
And speaking of bathrooms, have a look at these 13 easy ways to make your bathroom look like a hotel space.