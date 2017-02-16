The modern family home built for R2 million

Designing and building a super modern house that blends functionality with eye-catching style might sound easy, yet it’s not that simple. With a world of styles, colours, materials, textures and patterns to choose from, chances are probable that a mistake or two can slip in, resulting in a house that’s not as stylish as one would have hoped for.

However, with a skilled team of architects, the final product is sure to be a dream – both to look at and live in! So, in the spirit of trained professionals, let’s take a look at a modern project undertaken by Homekoncept, whose team has created a contemporary house that boasts of stunning monochromatic elegance paired with every modern convenience.