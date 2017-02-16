A simple cottage home with a modern interior

Part of the excitement of viewing properties and houses here on homify 360° (aside from getting inspiration and getting to look at ultra sophisticated houses, of course) is getting to see how different styles look in various settings. For example, a super modern home might look good in a quiet suburban neighbourhood, but change the setting to a beach-front location, for example, and you can’t deny that it impacts the way the house looks and feels.
So, for today’s discovery, we go slightly rural by checking out a delightful country home courtesy of The Wee House Company from Ayr, Scotland. This particular dwelling is set amid a picture-perfect landscape with fresh shrubs, dense trees, green grass and blue sky.
What is its purpose? That’s the beautiful part, for it could be a range of different things, from a fisherman’s cottage to a starter home for a young couple, and even a quiet hideaway for a tortured writer or artist seeking solitude and creativity – you choose!
Like we said, there is no denying that part of this house’s charm is the picturesque landscape surrounding it. The fresh hues go a long way in enhancing this navy-and-white hued cottage (the traditional colours of the Scottish football and –rugby teams, by the way).
Here we see how the designers opted to include a touch of wooden deck where the lucky homeowners get to relax and drink in the beauty of nature at its best.
Following in the country-style of the façade is the kitchen, treating us to white units and panel walls offsetting a wonderfully warm wooden floor. The lighting elements are superbly chic, with brass hanging lanterns and glass shades ensuring a bit of shimmering pizzazz.
The windows flaunt the cross-section style of the country, and the sense of space and relaxation is both welcoming and calming.
The warm and friendly ambience of this cottage is thanks to a myriad of different elements, not the least of which includes this open-plan living area.
A few feet away from the kitchen we stumble into a lilac chair, blue couch and punchy yellow cushions that add some eye-catching hues into this neutral-dominated colour palette.
And thanks to French doors and large windows, natural lighting and landscape views come flooding inside, ensuring that although this house is a wee bit small, it never feels cluttered or cramped.
We’re out in the countryside, where just about anything could happen. And that is why we are not surprised at all to discover such a bold and daring colour splashed across the bathroom wall.
Notice how that deep, rich hue almost glows once it combines with the surrounding white surfaces, including that oh-so elegant and old-fashioned bathtub.
The bold blue and red from the living- and bathroom return in the form of bedding here in the guest bedroom. Except for a bedside table and chest in the corner, the room is quite devoid of decorations, allowing the space to enjoy an almost minimalist-type look.
After all, with such an amazing location drenched in tranquillity and beauty, who could be bothered with earthly possessions?
A dusty hue of purple was chosen for the bathroom wall, ensuring a relaxed and appealing look for this space. Notice how it complements the white and wooden hues of the room while promoting a feeling of tranquillity and quirkiness.
For the main bedroom, we locate a space where everything is (once again) simple, neat and symmetrical. Two white wooden bedside tables are minimal and practical, while inward-facing bedside lamps, some gentle pastel hues and a rustic bedframe complete the look.
We just couldn’t conclude this tour without enjoying one last look of that deck outside – and who could blame us, for this is the view that it affords the lucky homeowners! This raised decking is the perfect area on which to unwind after each day with a beverage of choice and the calm sounds of nature playing on endless repeat in the background.
