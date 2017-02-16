A simple cottage home with a modern interior

Part of the excitement of viewing properties and houses here on homify 360° (aside from getting inspiration and getting to look at ultra sophisticated houses, of course) is getting to see how different styles look in various settings. For example, a super modern home might look good in a quiet suburban neighbourhood, but change the setting to a beach-front location, for example, and you can’t deny that it impacts the way the house looks and feels.

So, for today’s discovery, we go slightly rural by checking out a delightful country home courtesy of The Wee House Company from Ayr, Scotland. This particular dwelling is set amid a picture-perfect landscape with fresh shrubs, dense trees, green grass and blue sky.

What is its purpose? That’s the beautiful part, for it could be a range of different things, from a fisherman’s cottage to a starter home for a young couple, and even a quiet hideaway for a tortured writer or artist seeking solitude and creativity – you choose!