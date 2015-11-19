A Modern Home with Priceless Views

homify 360° is your daily source of stylish and breathtaking architecture, whether it is a 1970s Spanish villa restored to modern perfection or a contemporary mansion located in upstate Los Angeles.

Today’s dose of architectural excellence comes to us from Monterrey, Mexico, where architectural firm P+0 Arquitectura showcase one of their stunning creations. We will discover a modern structure that not only stands proudly as a decorative element, but also uses its minimalism design as a tool that expands its visual and psychological space.

Let’s treat ourselves to some Mexican modern minimalism.