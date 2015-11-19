A Modern Home with Priceless Views

homify 360° is your daily source of stylish and breathtaking architecture, whether it is a 1970s Spanish villa restored to modern perfection or a contemporary mansion located in upstate Los Angeles.
Today’s dose of architectural excellence comes to us from Monterrey, Mexico, where architectural firm P+0 Arquitectura showcase one of their stunning creations. We will discover a modern structure that not only stands proudly as a decorative element, but also uses its minimalism design as a tool that expands its visual and psychological space.
Let’s treat ourselves to some Mexican modern minimalism.
First on the architects’ to-do list: create a space for dog lovers who also enjoy nature and require a large indoor and outdoor space. So, what was done with the plot that encompasses 321 square metres, is 12 metres wide and 10 metres deep? A significant portion was devoted to the house’s structure, while a comfortable amount was used for the garden, with both areas showcasing significant details to complement one another.
From the front side, we see a plane geometric shape with pure lines highlighting the structure. A tilted street sometimes presents a problem to construct a residence, but here the sloping platform has been used to great advantages, helping the house to tower above its surroundings – with a top terrace that is sure to provide a supreme view of the neighbourhood.
From a clean white exterior we journey to the inside, where a continuation of the soft palette greets us. An open plan area houses the kitchen, dining space and living room, making for a more informal and spacious zone.
Concrete and glass are the main stars of this volume, ensuring a tranquil and soft ambience, whether you’re slicing and dicing in the kitchen, or relaxing with a novel on one of the couches. Large sliding doors add to the spaciousness, and also bring in some sunshine to light up the interiors even more.
The same space, but from another perspective. A stylish island adds a touch of warm wood to the pale palette that is the interior, while the dining table further enhances the wooden element.
Bright spots of built-in ceiling lighting beam down onto this spacious area, which makes for a perfect socialising hot spot.
True to the minimalist style, emphasis is placed on the empty spaces, beautifully using bare areas to enhance the few decor items. Minimal use of textures ensures a clean overall feel.
And just where does that beautifully polished concrete staircase lead?
The second floor, where the neutral colours and ‘less is more’ approach continue to impress. This is where we locate two bedrooms, with a small living space connecting them.
Where the lower floor made use of one, large area to house its different zones, the second floor opted for select wall structures, with large sliding doors to interrupt as little of the spaciousness as possible.
A steely, cool colour combination of this bedroom offsets quite beautifully with the warmer ambience of the living room up ahead. Large windows ensure a constant presence of natural lighting and the surrounding mountainous/urban landscape.
Out through a sliding door reveals the large open terrace, presenting a magnificent view. This is the terrace visible from the street view, located high enough for adequate privacy, and yet open enough to enjoy a healthy batch of fresh air and sunshine.
Some green foliage and bright blue spots of outdoor seating interrupt the neutral palette slightly, while a see-through railing ensures that none of the surrounding view goes to waste.
A terrace is so much more than a mere view – it is an additional opportunity for some more décor and layout creativity!
The correct lighting can do much more than mere illumination. As dusk descends on the city, the house’s exterior lighting gets to work, and this concrete structure lights up like a bright diamond.
Inside lighting add their shining share too, and the interior sections become visible to share in the illuminating ambience.
Here we see the patch of lot left open for the garden, presenting a neat and adequate space for the four-legged inhabitants. A linear metal staircase connects the garden with the top storey, stylishly improving the functionality of the house’s layout.
We also see a ground-floor terrace that connects with the dining/living area, presenting a tasteful alternative for those who prefer to dine al fresco.
