How to prepare for subletting your home

Subletting your home is one of the fastest ways to make some extra money or to take the pressure of paying rent off, especially during summer. In December last year, 1.5 million international visitors arrived in Cape Town alone.

The country is a goldmine for foreigners escaping the snow, in search of some sun, adventure and safari. This is a huge resource to tap into, providing easy cash with very little effort. What's more is that due to the South African exchange rate, foreigners can afford to spend a bit more on accommodation. Often though, they don't want to blow it all on hotel accommodation or five-star guest houses, which is where you come in.

If you're looking for a long-term tenant to sublet then South Africa is still a fantastic place for this, with many individuals moving around the country for work or coming into the country for long-term holidays and jobs.

While you'll have to be careful about who you choose to open your home up to and do some research into the right pricing, subletting can be the reason you can afford to go overseas next year.