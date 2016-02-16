The Incredible Luxury Home on a Cliff

This absolutely breathtaking, palatial home, located on the south west Thai Island of Phuket, is nothing short of fantastic, amazing and completely magnificent! With every aspect of a modern home taken care of, this home also draws from the beautiful surroundings to make it a complete dream come true for both the inhabitants and those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this villa nestled into the cliff.

The grand views of both the six bedroom mansion and Adaman Sea are eye-catching, brilliant and something that would make anyone want to come home to. The luxury features of this fabulous home include en suite bathrooms for every bedroom and a comfortable yet relaxing atmosphere set in a rock face, with lofty views from above and below, to take in every angle of this residence fit for a Hollywood A-lister.