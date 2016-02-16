The Incredible Luxury Home on a Cliff

This absolutely breathtaking, palatial home, located on the south west Thai Island of Phuket, is nothing short of fantastic, amazing and completely magnificent! With every aspect of a modern home taken care of, this home also draws from the beautiful surroundings to make it a complete dream come true for both the inhabitants and those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this villa nestled into the cliff.
The grand views of both the six bedroom mansion and Adaman Sea are eye-catching, brilliant and something that would make anyone want to come home to. The luxury features of this fabulous home include en suite bathrooms for every bedroom and a comfortable yet relaxing atmosphere set in a rock face, with lofty views from above and below, to take in every angle of this residence fit for a Hollywood A-lister.
This stunning angle of the home situated in the mountain, captures the beauty of the home completely and takes in the fantastic angles, surrounded by greenery and natural elements. This breathtaking home was expertly designed and planned by the fantastic professional team at Original Vision, who carefully took into consideration the requirements of the inhabitants.
The home is unique in every way and almost appears as if it grows out of the rock face and over the vast ocean and coastline below, making this spectacular home both impressive and picturesque. From this angle we also catch a glimpse of the glorious home in all its three storey splendour, with a sneak peek into the bedrooms on the upper level, while the social and living spaces are carefully located on the lower levels, fitting perfectly into the mountainside.
The modern and contemporary style of this nature guided home is certainly sensational.
The enchanting entrance to this home is perfectly placed in the rock face with the greenery and environmental aspects being the core focus of the exterior design and décor. The stunning entrance includes winding steps and sloping garden, visitors will have to cross a pond via a bridge to gain access to this home and enter the open plan living area. The airy and spacious 18 metre floor-to-ceiling glass doors allows for protection of the harsh elements if the weather takes a turn for the worse.
When the doors are closed, the effect provides an almost continuous effect from the view of the pond and rock formation into the home. Allowing these natural elements to become a feature throughout the home construction and to be a view regardless of the weather or outdoor conditions. By allowing for the view of the environment to be let into the home, the space is almost an extension of the home.
This open plan living area on the ground floor of the beautiful and modern home, allows for an outdoor dining experience that is both comfortable and airy, which allows for the glorious mountain sights and sounds to be taken in and enjoyed from the cliff to the sea. The exterior seeming atmosphere and glorious ambience will allow this fantastic area to make for a functional and vibrant area to eat, relax and socialise with family and friends.
The contemporary style and décor of this interchangeable indoor and outdoor area can be adapted for weather through the use of large glass doors, which will allow the stunning view to be admired and taken in regardless of the weather. The addition of ceiling fans and air conditioning allows this dining area to be enjoyed even if the doors are closed and the hot and humid Phuket weather descends on the coast and cliffside.
A swimming pool such as this is more than just a place to swim, it is a place to relax enjoy the sights of the vast ocean and coastline below and take in the calming and rejuvenating sound of the waves splashing against the rocks. Take in the endless sea view and smell of serenity synonymous with the ocean in all its glory.
The azure blue sea has been perfectly matched in the magnificent 15 metre swimming pool that so elegantly rises above the cool blue ocean.
This stunning swimming pool and deck area is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the home from the outside, and would be the perfect spot to enjoy the cool sea breeze, especially on those humid evenings. Who wouldn't want to enjoy this tranquil escape?
This modern and comfortable relaxing bathroom space has another fun angle to it, with the inclusion of a perfectly placed window, to allow the bather to catch a stunning glimpse of the turquoise sea during the day, while blinds have been added for that extra privacy just in case.
The bathroom is decorated in the same manner as the rest of the house with modern and minimalist additions to create a serene, yet classically understated setting. Neutral tones such as white and chocolate provide an added stylish touch to this simple yet elegant bathroom.
The tasteful design and décor is further exaggerated through the transparent glass shower door, contemporary mirror and modern style of the faucets and fixtures.
From this aerial view of the magnificent palatial we can fully take in the spectacular surroundings, the cliff, the mountain, the greenery and the environment and the glorious sea below. Admiring each and every aspect and element that contributes to making this setting and home as fabulous as it is, without it being obstructed by anything.
The home can only be appreciated for its fantastic and enchanting, almost castle like appearance if you step back and admire its unique and impressive beauty from the top floor which houses all the bedrooms including the master suite, to the middle floor where the social space is located and finally the lower floor where the serenity and tranquillity of this home is kicked up a notch, through the addition of a home spa and comfortable space, that is embedded in the tropical environment of the tree canopy below the towering three storey residence.