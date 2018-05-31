Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening: 18 gardens and patios you can build yourself

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
homify Scandinavian style garden
Whether you're a woodworking star or just starting out, there are plenty of garden and patio options that are easy to build!

Stone, wood and tiles are increasingly replacing the traditional turf of our courtyards and gardens. There are several motives for this, including practicality. While grass and earth give you a fresh feeling, it also requires periodic maintenance, as well as good sunshine and irrigation. Moreover, grass is a breeding ground for one of the most annoying pests of modernity: mosquitoes.

So, many houses that once had a piece of land in the back or at the entrance, look glamorous today with floating wooden floors, terracotta tiles or simple stones, white or coloured, the prices of which are affordable and the results spectacular. 

Today we will showcase 18 spectacular patios and gardens without grass, wherein exquisite combinations between stone, tile and wood appear. In addition, just because there is no grass, doesn't mean you can't have flowers. Plants appear in these gardens and occupy strategic areas, either as shrubs, flowers or in niches as contained in pots. These proposals will undoubtedly reslove your garden design problems!

1. Wood and stone

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

In this rather wonderful courtyard they solved the issue of lawn surrounded by a spacious deck and grey stones in different sizes and colours. These elements give an ideal setting to show off the plants.

2. Festivals of stone

手水鉢を望む和庭～世田谷～, 新美園 新美園 Eclectic style garden
新美園

新美園
新美園
新美園

Each region has its variety of stones to decorate. In South Africa we have a unique geography that offers stones from riverbeds to mountain tops. In this image, a variety of different stones are combined to make a beautiful ensemble. 

3. Luxury back yard

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Having the deck cover the entire surface of a patio or terrace is one of the most spectacular inventions of our time. 

4. Irregular forms of tiles

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

This very elegant floor is accessible to a small courtyard where rustic tiles were chosen in whitish tones and white cut stone. 

5. Recreational patio

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we see a modern playground where tones are combined excellently, with the blue micro pool and unique green tree that brings a touch of colour. 

6. Rustic and textured

San Lorenzo y Alsina, Uno Propiedades Uno Propiedades Modern Garden
Uno Propiedades

Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades

These rustic tileswill prevent accidents with a wet floor. A simple and classic style worth noting.

7. Stone imitation tiles

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

If you like the colonial style but cannot afford large patches of cut stone, tiles with a stone finish are clear winners.

8. Geometry in white and grey

Espaço exterior de condominio fechado, Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Minimalist style garden
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Polished concrete and white stone can give you the ability to create something as modern and expressive as we see above.

9. Using the characteristics of your space

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Perhaps it is a good idea to leave a drain covered with wood, and use tiles for the rest of the floor.

10. A potted courtyard

Jardín en Gràcia, ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style garden
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

When your courtyard doesn't get sun, grass will fail. The designers opted for grey stone here, and it looks great in contrast with the green of perennials.

11. The power of expression

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

The stone path with flagstones and wood is great. Skirting the sides with contrasting stone will give you a lovely look. 

12. Large tiles and wood effects

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

The most popular tiles today are those that offer earth tones, preferably ones which are highly textured.

13. Natural look

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Trees are necessary to purify the air surrounding our homes. In conjunction with the beauty they bring, there are no excused to keep them out of the design.

14. Vegetation emerging from stone

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern Garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

The implementation of plants in gardens stone floors provides the ability to create magical and surreal scenes.

15. Irregular tiles for a path

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern Garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Here we see another possibility. In these cases, the grass would be somewhat cumbersome.

16. A magical composition

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Do not forget the appeal of lighting. Put some lamps that shine on your floor. In the stone, a dreamy atmosphere is created.

17. Plants instead of a lawn

Hayes Street - Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

A courtyard withough grass doesn't necessarily equate a cold space. Stoneworks, niche plants, pots and vertical gardens are fabulous.

18. Decking perfect for courtyards

FP, 株式会社リオタデザイン 株式会社リオタデザイン Modern Garden
株式会社リオタデザイン

株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン

If you have an internal garden, you can try using wood as spending will be relatively little. The result is fantastic.

A garden or courtyard without grass is clearly in no way inferior to a traditional garden, and in some ways far superior. Don't believe us yet? Then take a look at how these outdoor flooring options can increase the value of your home. 

Which one did you like the most?

