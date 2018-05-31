Gardening: 18 gardens and patios you can build yourself

Whether you're a woodworking star or just starting out, there are plenty of garden and patio options that are easy to build!

Stone, wood and tiles are increasingly replacing the traditional turf of our courtyards and gardens. There are several motives for this, including practicality. While grass and earth give you a fresh feeling, it also requires periodic maintenance, as well as good sunshine and irrigation. Moreover, grass is a breeding ground for one of the most annoying pests of modernity: mosquitoes.

So, many houses that once had a piece of land in the back or at the entrance, look glamorous today with floating wooden floors, terracotta tiles or simple stones, white or coloured, the prices of which are affordable and the results spectacular.

Today we will showcase 18 spectacular patios and gardens without grass, wherein exquisite combinations between stone, tile and wood appear. In addition, just because there is no grass, doesn't mean you can't have flowers. Plants appear in these gardens and occupy strategic areas, either as shrubs, flowers or in niches as contained in pots. These proposals will undoubtedly reslove your garden design problems!