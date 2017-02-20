A very sad terrace comes back to life

Today we are going to visit Madrid Spain, where design professionals Kele Voy A Hacer have taken a run down, small and cramped little terrace and turned it into a little outdoor oasis.

As South Africans, we know how important it is to have quality outdoor spaces where we can enjoy the beautiful weather in our country. Even if we don't have too many square metres available, we need to make the most of the outdoor area that is available.

This is exactly what the designers have done here. They've made sure that every square inch is beautiful, functional and appealing—a good lesson for all of us. Because many of us use our small patios or terraces for storage or we just dump some old furniture onto it. This should not be the case!

We hope that this project inspires you to really make the most of your outdoor space and see just how much potential it holds.