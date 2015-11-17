A Stylish Home in the Countryside

From the renowned firm, Isabela Canaan Architects and Associates, comes a house to excite all. Found in the tranquil countryside of Brazil, the architects have designed a home for loft living that seems to extend right into the breathtaking hillside environment.

The most prominent feature of this house is its large windows and almost entire openness to the natural surroundings. The results are inspiring, as the natural light touches each corner of the open-plan home on all its levels. In addition, the panoramic views of the enchanting country scenery can be appreciated from any position in the home.

This type of grand design suited to a specific environment is not new to the firm, as can be appreciated in another project situated in the suburbs. But let's take a tour of this magnificent country home first.