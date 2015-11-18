An Enchanting Home Hidden in the Jungle

Hidden deep within the heart of the Yucatán in Mexico, we find a rustic house in the spirit of the Mayan ruins, which are prevalent in the area. This beautifully natural house blends right into its surroundings to make it feel tranquil and secluded, although it is part of a popular and well-populated sustainability village.
The Casa Itmon is an exciting project situated on the Riviera Maya and brought about by IURO, a home building company in Tulum, Mexico that offers pre-building consultancy and property administration in addition to construction. It seems that they really know what they're doing since this lovely jungle home is utterly suited to its environment, not only culturally but sustainably as well.
Join us as we get lost in this dream-like wilderness!
This beautiful, Mayan-inspired home is built on a plot of nearly two hectares of ground, but the building only takes up about 5% of this space. It is absolutely evident that the natural environment is given preference and even priority in this whole project. The garden surrounding the house takes up 300 square meters, which allows for natural beautification and a tranquil area to explore and meditate in.
The ethos of IURO is to create a symbiotic relationship between nature and community. Sustainable design is thus a key priority, executed throughout this project. Besides it above mentioned commitment to conserving the natural vegetation on the property, the house also makes use of 100% solar energy.
The Casa Itmon is a stone and concrete structure found deep within the Yucatán forest. The property forms part of the Los Árboles Tulum, a leading sustainable community in the area. It is nestled between virgin and old growth vegetation, providing a sense of mysticism and an atmosphere of the pristine.
Here we can just barely see the structure of the house, camouflaged by the beautifully appropriate indigenous stone used for the exterior of the building. The trees around this area grow to be more than 17 metres tall, ensuring that the residence is a special hidden retreat in the heart of the jungle.
From this angle we can see the front entrance to the house, itself roughly hidden behind ancient tree branches. This illustrates how preference is given to the environment, and the tree branches are not removed for the benefit of the more convenient access to the man-made structure.
The stone used on the exterior of the home is utilised here for the walkway, partitions, and adjacent porch as well. The colour and texture of this stone is so fitting to the natural environment that it is nearly indistinguishable. The extended walkway to the front door encourages full appreciation of the natural surroundings before entering the shelter of the constructed home.
It is very surprising to find a completely modern interior when we get to the inside of the home. It is easily assumed that the inside of the house would be just as wild and raw as the exterior. But this is simply not the case. The comforts offered by this house's interior can rival its most modern and urban peers. In contemporary times there is certainly no reason to have to sacrifice modern comforts for sustainable rural living.
Here we find the kitchen, beautifully furnished in pine wood for all the cabinets and kitchen stools. This brings a warm and natural element to the room, without taking away from its simple and rustic design. The subtle task lighting in this room also provides a gentle glow to make the space feel comfortable and inviting.
Once we move into the living area, we are greeted my even more inviting warmth. The spacious room opens up widely onto a brief porch which flows directly into the limitless jungle. It must feel as if you are not separated by the trees and plants at all. The abundant use of glass and windows ensures for the maximum natural light to enter the house and for inclusion of nature at any time an in any weather.
The wooden window frames used throughout this interior offers a lovely earthy element to the space while continuing the influence of nature in all of the design. The furniture used in the space is simple and minimal, while the decorations compensate with a cultural flair. The Mayan influence can be clearly seen in the décor of this room, and the result is a rich combination of neutral tones.
Coming full-circle and back to the outdoors, we find a pleasant little porch on the edge of the master bedroom. The porch is nestled into an alcove of the building's design, providing a certain extent of shelter and weather protection. The wooden planks used for the porch deck seems much older than what it is, adding to the rustic and nostalgic character of the home.
The effortless flow of indoor space into the jungle outside amplifies the house's integration with nature and the ethos of creating a symbiotic relationship between the natural environment and human communities. With a house as inspiring as this one, I am sure it is an ethos we can all subscribe to.
