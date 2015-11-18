An Enchanting Home Hidden in the Jungle

Hidden deep within the heart of the Yucatán in Mexico, we find a rustic house in the spirit of the Mayan ruins, which are prevalent in the area. This beautifully natural house blends right into its surroundings to make it feel tranquil and secluded, although it is part of a popular and well-populated sustainability village.

The Casa Itmon is an exciting project situated on the Riviera Maya and brought about by IURO, a home building company in Tulum, Mexico that offers pre-building consultancy and property administration in addition to construction. It seems that they really know what they're doing since this lovely jungle home is utterly suited to its environment, not only culturally but sustainably as well.

Join us as we get lost in this dream-like wilderness!