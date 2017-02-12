10 beautiful wooden houses

Wouldn't it be great if you had a beautiful wooden house where you could return after a tiring day at work? Wooden houses are made from natural materials and often feature gorgeous, rustic interiors. This immediately creates a very soothing and relaxing environment.

As we know, however, there are different styles and trends when it comes to architecture. Some prefer more concrete structures where glass plays a big role. Others prefer a more futuristic design with an interesting exterior facade.

But no matter what style you prefer, a wooden house can fit that criteria. This is why today at homify, we have put together 10 different wooden houses that are very different from one another. They are a great example of how much potential exists!