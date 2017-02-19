13 clever ideas for your home under R1000

In every home there are possibilities for small or large renovations. We want our living space to be individually tailored to our needs and wants, right?

Of course what this means is that as soon as our tastes or styles change, our design requirements for our homes change too. Unfortunately there are so many things that we would like to do to our homes but they are costly and require quite a lot of time and effort. This means waiting, saving money and planning.

However, it doesn't have to be this way. You can make small changes that will change the whole look and feel of your home. So if you want to make some changes today without having to spend a fortune, this is the article for!

In fact today at homify, we have put together 13 clever renovation ideas that will cost you less than R1000. You won't believe how much you can achieve on a shoestring!