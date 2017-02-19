13 clever ideas for your home under R1000

In every home there are possibilities for small or large renovations. We want our living space to be individually tailored to our needs and wants, right?
Of course what this means is that as soon as our tastes or styles change, our design requirements for our homes change too. Unfortunately there are so many things that we would like to do to our homes but they are costly and require quite a lot of time and effort. This means waiting, saving money and planning.
However, it doesn't have to be this way. You can make small changes that will change the whole look and feel of your home. So if you want to make some changes today without having to spend a fortune, this is the article for!
In fact today at homify, we have put together 13 clever renovation ideas that will cost you less than R1000. You won't believe how much you can achieve on a shoestring!
Our first example is quite practical.
The kitchen is one area in the house where you need to be smart with storage space. If you don't have the space to create more storage space in the form of cupboards or drawers, there is only one thing left to do: invest in additional shelves!
In fact no proper kitchen should be without proper wall shelves. Not only do wall shelves fit into any kitchen design, but they also offer a great deal of functionality and accessibility to the items that we need to use every single day.
They can also offer a great decorative element where you can put items on display.
In this design, we can see how wine holders can be integrated into wall shelving, creating a very elegant look and feel.
It is striking how much of an effect you can have in an interior design scheme just by the use of colours. Whether it is through skillful wall design or repainting our furniture, you can really change up the look and feel of a room.
Refreshing colours and vibrant furniture can promote a wonderful ambiance and make your home look completely new. As we can see in this design by professionals Hallwood Furniture, purple can make for a very elegant kitchen design.
Consult a furniture specialist to find the perfect colour combination for your home furniture. It is worth it!
Tip: Repaint old-furniture as a fun weekend project.
If the entrance is the business card of the house, then the front door is the first hand shake. It's the part of the home that truly says: welcome.
Many front doors are made out of wood, which is the perfect choice because wood is hard-wearing and creates a very warm look and feel.
If you want to create a beautiful entrance, you don't have to replace your front door. Why not opt for wooden decor? One example is wooden beads that you can attach to your front door.
You can also add potted plants to your entrance, which will give it a natural flair.
Whether your floor features an elegant herringbone pattern or timelessly laid floorboards, wooden floors are popular in all types of homes. Its natural veneer gives home charm as well as a very specific form of warmth.
However wooden floors undergo lots of wear and tear over the years. It is important to keep it maintained and looked after. You need to be conscious of worn out spots too!
Anyone who refreshes their wooden floor regularly with polish will give their home an immediate fresh glow. It also means you won't have to replace the floors!
A fireplace is both decorative and functional all at the same time. On dark winter days, it can be the crackling centre of the house. But even in summer it is a beautiful addition to the home!
This is why it's so important to look after and maintain it. One way to do this is to repaint it every few years as well as clean it out so its free of any dust or ash.
As we've mentioned before, the entrance hall is the business card of the home. You will hear that again and again. You cannot get a second chance to make a good first impression when it comes to your home!
Thus the entrance hall is the perfect place to shine with your style. A great shoe cabinet or perhaps a tasteful sideboard? Both will inspire your guests and give you plenty of space to manage the disorder of the entrance hall.
Gone are the days of countless pairs of shoes lying on the floor or searching for your car keys!
This an idea based around gaining a whole new function from an object that was meant to be thrown out. Upcycling is the name of this trend and it's gaining more and more popularity.
The great thing about this idea is that anyone can make use of it. Which one of us doesn't have a treasure in the garage or the garden waiting to be dusted off and restored?
This is very trendy, modern, unique and above all, cost-effective.
Don't you love how this old ladder has been used as a great storage facility?
If you have the budget you can take a few small steps when it comes to renovating. Then we often have to wait until we've saved up some more money again!
In the mean time, however, why not bring a fresh feeling of well-being into your four walls? Sometimes its the small details that make a big difference. What about a new lampshade or a fabulous ceiling light?
These are prominent functional items in the room that attract attention. Don't overlook them!
Adequate storage is an absolute blessing and not just in a child's bedroom. Convenient storage boxes can be used flexibly in just about any room in the house. They are available in all shapes and colours. They can be used under the bed or in the closet.
Practical storage solutions create a neat and orderly home. A tidy home is a far more inviting and harmonious environment. A small investment goes a long way!
Add a water filter to your tap at home and you'll save tons of money on buying bottled water. You will also save up to 60% of water because it creates a more efficient water flow. Not only will you save money, but you'll be helping the environment. With water shortages across the country, this is very important!
This is a smart,
green measure that will make your home more modern.
Just because you have a small budget doesn't mean you have to go without. It just means that you have to be a little bit more creative and innovative.
A particular clever way to decorate is with modular systems, like we see in this example by Redesign Studio. This type of furniture can be used for just about anything!
It will also give your home a more modern look and feel.
Let's go back to the entrance. Small details such as green potted plants can make the front door appear more friendly. However you can also add some cast iron details like we see in this design, which works in harmony with wooden elements. These are not too expensive and they pack quite a punch!
Finally we come across a very practical tip. While wooden floors require special attention, carpeted floors also need a bit of love and care. Think about how much stress they undergo! They also can pick up quite a lot of dirt in their lifetime.
By having your carpet professionally cleaned, you can create a very refreshing look and feel. You can also get rid of any old odors. This is a very fast and inexpensive way to freshen up your own four walls, but it is also very cheap.
