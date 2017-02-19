10 cheap but fabulous kitchens!

After December, it is normal that your savings account is a little bit lower than usual, making it difficult to introduce hot new trends into your interior design.
If you are looking for budget-friendly ways to improve your home or if you are looking to remodel or rebuild your kitchen, then you've come to the right place!
Here at homify, we have put together 10 wonderful examples that prove to you that it isn't necessary to spend thousands in order to achieve a modern, attractive and fresh kitchen design. In fact, with a bit of ingenuity and creativity, it's the small things that can make a very big difference.
So let's introduce some personality and charm into your kitchen!
This is a transformation that can be made in a matter of seconds at a very low cost! Simply incorporate plants and flowers into your cooking environment. Not only will this create a very refreshing atmosphere but it will improve the ambiance and mood of the space and connect the interiors to nature.
Choose plants that thrive indoors. You can even plant your own spices and use them when cooking.
If your kitchen has been the same for a good few years now, you can change around a few things to achieve the feeling of freshness and modernity without needing to make a big investment.
Change the lampshades or give the walls a fresh coat of paint. Do you see how a subtle splash of colour along the top of the wall catches the eye and adds life to a simple cooking area?
Having a kitchen island is the dream for many, especially those who spend a lot of time in the kitchen. It creates a comfortable work surface and added storage space!
However, if you have a small budget or too little space to install a kitchen island, why not opt for one on wheels like design professionals decodheure have done here? This can be a little trolley that can be moved around the kitchen or hidden out of sight when it is not needed.
This allows you to change the whole layout of the kitchen at your leisure and really take advantage of space.
If you've taken a look at our kitchens at homify, you'll notice a particular trend especially in small cooking areas: exposed shelves. Shelves without doors are great as they don't overcrowd small spaces. You can also create them out of recycled wood, plaster or pallets.
Use them for storage or to place decorative elements, like we see in this image.
This is much cheaper than quartz or granite! Vinyl is a great choice for those looking to customise their kitchen with a unique design. Opt for motivational phrases or cooking recipes and you'll bring your cooking space to life!
You can also use glass over it so that it doesn't get damaged by water.
The walls above the counter tops are the most exposed part of the kitchen. They are often the first thing that you see when you step inside this space. This is why you want to really create a visual punch!
One option is to go for hydraulic tiles or porcelain tiles. Another option is glass mosaics.This creates a gorgeous look and feel, but still protects them from grease and water.
Almost always, modern or studio apartments feature kitchens with minimalist designs and very basic lighting. This doesn't do a small space justice.
Rather use lighting to really enhance every nook and cranny. Introduce a striking colour here or there such as red or yellow to make the spaces stand out and look lively too. These colours will be illuminated by the lighting.
Remember not to overwhelm this space, however!
Function and beauty are characteristics that should go hand in hand when it comes to designing a kitchen. This applies to the furniture too!
In small spaces where the decor is more limited, look for unique and different pieces that capture attention and bring personality into the design. An unusual sink, coloured shelves or a special way of storing the pots can make a big difference. Allow functionality and style to collide!
From a romantic and classic kitchen to a contemporary one with eclectic touches, textiles such as tablecloths, curtains and even cushions can be the protagonist of the design when used the right way.
As we can see in this design, the textiles bring a very striking look and feel to the environment.
In small homes, the kitchen is usually integrated into the living area and is easily accessible from the living room or dining room. Thus its look and feel should be in harmony with the rest of the home.
Apart from aesthetics, functionality is also key. Every square inch of space should be utilised. This is where smart storage comes in!
