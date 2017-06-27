Prefabricated houses: 3 homes that are cheap and easy to build

These homes are so simple (and stylish!) that you could pretty much build them yourself.

When it comes to prefabricated houses, there’s quite a lot of factors working in their favour. Not only are they available in a multitude of different styles, they are also extremely effective in cutting down both construction costs and –time.

All you need is a professional designer that can conjure up the prefab home of your dreams (and budget) and you’re on your way! However, we understand that it can be scary to try new things, which is why we are treating you to three different prefab homes today to persuade you to give this wonderful architectural treat a try.