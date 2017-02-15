​The R1.8 million South African home

Today on homify 360°, we’re off to Bela-Bela, Warmbaths, to take up some R&R in the Shonga Langa Estate. Here is where architectural firm Kraft Architects have conjured up a super modern home with all the required bells and whistles (strong lines, neutral hues, clean layouts) in a lush and striking bushveld setting.
Performing the part of a family retreat, this house knows just how to grab attention via its materials, and treat us to spectacular views via its location – for about R1.8 million. After all, how many of us can boast about having a lush and natural landscape as our surroundings on a day-to-day basis?
Sound good to you? Let’s take a closer look…
We just love the textured detail that the house’s façade flaunts through stone, exposed brick and rustic wood. Add to these three fantastic materials others like crystal-clear glass and lush plants, and we have the best of the best to adorn this home’s exterior surfaces.
But of course these specific materials didn’t appear in this structure by accident. The use of natural materials added depth to the architectural language and allowed the house to merge with nature.
The secluded site of the house and the natural bushveld surroundings were two key factors in the transparent design of the house. The boundaries between inside and outside had to be blurred – after all, if you were fortunate enough to live within such close proximity to natural beauty, wouldn’t you want to capitalise on the amazing views (and vibe) at all times?
Here, in this aerial view of the entire house, we can see how the spatial development naturally crept into the bushveld, separating the functions and incorporating trees into the designs.
As we’ve already said, numerous materials show up in the house’s design, yet glass is the only one which welcomes a crystal-clear and visual link with the outdoors. In the shape of numerous windows and doors, all huge in size, glass allows the fresh landscape surrounding the house to seep indoors and, in a sense, become part of the interior design.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
Numerous outdoor areas have been created to encourage socialising and relaxation, as can be seen with this shaded terrace in the back yard. Conjuring up a vast layout big enough for an exterior dining set, as well as an outdoor living area, this covered spot is the perfect go-to zone for when fresh air and natural views are the order of the day.
For our last look at this house’s façade, we take a step back to see how nature has been included in the design. Yes, the lawn surrounding the house seems expertly mowed, but take a look at how the shrubs and trees (the typical bushveld look) form part of the exterior beauty; a firm contrast when combined with the harsh materials that make up the modern man-made structure.
How about we move to something more elegant? You will be crazy about this simple apartment with touches of luxury.