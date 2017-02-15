​The R1.8 million South African home

Today on homify 360°, we’re off to Bela-Bela, Warmbaths, to take up some R&R in the Shonga Langa Estate. Here is where architectural firm Kraft Architects have conjured up a super modern home with all the required bells and whistles (strong lines, neutral hues, clean layouts) in a lush and striking bushveld setting.

Performing the part of a family retreat, this house knows just how to grab attention via its materials, and treat us to spectacular views via its location – for about R1.8 million. After all, how many of us can boast about having a lush and natural landscape as our surroundings on a day-to-day basis?

Sound good to you? Let’s take a closer look…