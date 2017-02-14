The simple, secure and beautiful family home

You don’t need to live in a barn to embrace the country design. Even if your house is distinctly modern (or contemporary, or Asian, or classic… ) you can still get the rustic look via select touches, such as furniture, décor, colours, materials, etc.
And why wouldn’t you, seeing as there is something so refreshing and relaxing about the country style, and the way it conjures up an image of charming and rural living (yet not “rouging it” too much)?
To help you embrace the country style, we thought we’d check out this house on today’s homify 360°—although its building style is modern (on the outside, at least), it manages to flaunt a delicious country/rustic style thanks to its commitment to certain criteria, which we’re about to explore…
Notice what a big difference that timber fence makes! Not only because it’s made from wood, but also its pleasant design. Add to that some more pieces of rustic timber, as well as barbed wire getting lost in lush shrubs, and we can already see how the country style is coming to life.
On to the front entrance, where we learn more tips on how to zhoosh up a space country-style.
Wood is always a must, which is why the front door is decked out in this material (flaunting a very nice and warm caramel-like colour, by the way). The tiled flooring add some charm with their earthy hues, while the curved roof shingles of the overhang appear like they were custom made for this particular house.
And, of course, we can’t overlook the fresh greens of the lawn and garden in the foreground.
You want the country style? Then you had better commit to an abundance of lush greens on your property! Check out our range of gardeners and landscape architects here on homify for more help…
Those delightful country-style touches continue at the rear of the property, most notably with the exterior wall lamps. And even here we catch a glimpse of those curved roof shingles.
And remember what we said about including wood? Notice the timber pergola in the background – isn’t it just too lovely for words? Not strictly country, granted, but you can never go wrong with a piece of timber adding some pattern (not to mention detail) to your outdoor spaces.
In keeping the use of curved roof shingles and wooden surfaces strong, this little overhang was added to the backdoor. And who can overlook the delightful garden fence in the background, sporting a rich brown hue instead of the usual white?
Now to see what the interior areas are up to…
The kitchen is decked out in a simple look with vintage elements, furniture and décor pieces, resulting in a charming yet (yes, you guessed it) country look. The wooden cabinetry adds an antique style that is perfect for this home, while the colour palette matches the exterior look of the house perfectly.
The open living area pulls of the country style immaculately, with just the right amount of rustic touches sprinkled here and there. The furniture, neutral colours and wooden décor all seem so warm and inviting – and that fireplace goes a long way in instilling both attractive and comfortable detail into the space.
Don’t overlook the soft hues and cute patterns of the chairs which bring about a sense of softness to offset with the majority of harsh materials. How delightful!
