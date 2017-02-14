The simple, secure and beautiful family home

You don’t need to live in a barn to embrace the country design. Even if your house is distinctly modern (or contemporary, or Asian, or classic… ) you can still get the rustic look via select touches, such as furniture, décor, colours, materials, etc.

And why wouldn’t you, seeing as there is something so refreshing and relaxing about the country style, and the way it conjures up an image of charming and rural living (yet not “rouging it” too much)?

To help you embrace the country style, we thought we’d check out this house on today’s homify 360°—although its building style is modern (on the outside, at least), it manages to flaunt a delicious country/rustic style thanks to its commitment to certain criteria, which we’re about to explore…