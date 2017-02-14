Simple outside, beautiful inside!

Things are not always what they seem to be – that is a lesson one learns in life, and also today with our latest homify 360° discovery.

The location: Uberlândia, Brazil. The project: a very modern home that flaunts a sleek and closed-off look on the outside, yet completely changes tactic once we approach the interiors and the back side.

But luckily this is homify, where we always love a stylish surprise, especially one that goes hand in hand with elegant architecture and beautiful features like furniture and décor.

So, let’s see what this modern beauty has to offer…