Simple outside, beautiful inside!

Things are not always what they seem to be – that is a lesson one learns in life, and also today with our latest homify 360° discovery.
The location: Uberlândia, Brazil. The project: a very modern home that flaunts a sleek and closed-off look on the outside, yet completely changes tactic once we approach the interiors and the back side.
But luckily this is homify, where we always love a stylish surprise, especially one that goes hand in hand with elegant architecture and beautiful features like furniture and décor.
So, let’s see what this modern beauty has to offer…
When was the last home you saw a house with a glass fence? Yes, that is most certainly what is happening here (on the left side), as these designers/architects opted for an exceptional look right from the start.
Behind the glass, we catch a glimpse of a little garden patch and some tropical trees, as well as a very textured wall that makes us realise we simply need to investigate further to see more stylish surprises…
What a change – we certainly didn’t expect the rear side of the house to contrast so magnificently with the front façade!
What was closed off and private (although still very elegant and curious) in the front has transformed into a luxurious and stylishly open space at the back, where relaxation and socialising seem to be the order of the day.
Right, let’s take stock here: there’s a swimming pool, ample terrace space for lounging, delightful garden patches of fresh greens, a security wall for privacy, an outdoor shower, an exterior kitchen underneath an overhang in case the weather turns nasty, and ample seating options.
Pure paradise in the back yard!
We are so used to encountering outdoor kitchen / bar areas with a very simple design, seeing as the main beauty is usually reserved for interior spaces. But this one, however, is the exception, flaunting a most stylish look that promises a very elegant time to be had.
Don’t you just love the textured stone areas which contrast with the sleeker and visually soft surfaces (like the countertops and floors)?
The feeling of freedom and elegance gets translated quite successfully into an interior ambience for the indoor spaces. Here is where an open-plan layout combines, amongst others, the living room and dining area, ensuring a free-flowing and social vibe to enhance the sense of togetherness.
Of course this is paired up with sophisticated furnishings and delightful décor to keep the modern style alive and kicking – case in point, those marvellous chandeliers dazzling the dining space in the background.
A second, more informal dining space is conjured up in the kitchen, again reinforcing the sense of community. After all, what is more sociable than letting family (and guests) have a comfy sit-down while they keep the cook (i.e. you) company in the kitchen?
Notice how the furniture and décor pieces flaunt daringly dark hues which offset quite superbly with the light neutral hues of the main colour palette – quite a dramatic touch, don’t you agree?
