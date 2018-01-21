Decorative walls: 10 ways to separate a space with style

Interior decor and design is guided by certain principles, in which you achieve a desired result. To get the ideal result, interior architects and designers often have to make decisions about removing walls or adding walls to a space, making way for separate rooms or elements such as stairs.
Yet a wall is not simply a functional feature. It can have a huge impact on the look and feel of your home, which is why you want a stylish feature that enhances every element that already exists in this space.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 10 ideas to show you how you can use walls to demarcate spaces in the house while creating a gorgeous end result.
You don't have to go for high walls or large features in order to create the effect of division in the interior space, as we can see in this design. What matters is not the size but the location of the wall.
In this case, the wall is located in the middle of the room where it separates the entrance hall, kitchen and living room.
Separate, smaller rooms are often where the biggest mistakes are made when it comes to interior design.
In order to avoid creating a constrictive interior, erect a medium size wall that visually divides the space without blocking the rooms off entirely.
Remember that the more walls that you have in your home, the darker these spaces will be. This can be overcome by placing lighting at the foot of the wall, enhancing the detail and design of the structure while opening the area up.
As we can see in this image, by professionals 2M Architecture, the results are two-fold!
The interior of the wall can help divide spaces, but ensure that it doesn't stretch from one perpendicular wall to another.
Instead opt for a wall that reaches the middle of the room, like we see in this design. Not only is it modern and stylish, but it creates cosy little nooks in the house.
The wall doesn't just have to divide spaces. You can use it for a fireplace, like these designers have done for example. This adds a trendy and rustic look and feel to the home.
In order to achieve the best possible interior design, you need to think carefully about where you want to locate the wall.
In this image, we come across a textbook design where the open plan living area is subtly separated from the entrance hall by a high wall. This gives the family privacy when people enter their homes for the first time.
Often a fragment of a wall allows you to create a cosy nook, which can be used for a comfortable armchair, lamp or television. This kind of wall visually separates the living area with other areas of the home.
Not only is a wall functional, but it can be used for decor elements such as artwork or family photographs. This adds charm and personality to the house.
Have a look at these 10 decorative wall ideas for your home for inspiration.
Another way to create an original wall is to install cavities throughout it. This will make the home seem more spacious and expansive. You can also use these little niches to store items and objects, while keeping them on display.
Also think very carefully about the size of the wall that you want for your home. It should either be more on the narrow side or more on the wider side. Think about it before you get to work!
