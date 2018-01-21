Decorative walls: 10 ways to separate a space with style

Interior decor and design is guided by certain principles, in which you achieve a desired result. To get the ideal result, interior architects and designers often have to make decisions about removing walls or adding walls to a space, making way for separate rooms or elements such as stairs.

Yet a wall is not simply a functional feature. It can have a huge impact on the look and feel of your home, which is why you want a stylish feature that enhances every element that already exists in this space.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 10 ideas to show you how you can use walls to demarcate spaces in the house while creating a gorgeous end result.