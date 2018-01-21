Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Decorative walls: 10 ways to separate a space with style

Leigh Leigh
House V, Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Interior decor and design is guided by certain principles, in which you achieve a desired result. To get the ideal result, interior architects and designers often have to make decisions about removing walls or adding walls to a space, making way for separate rooms or elements such as stairs.

Yet a wall is not simply a functional feature. It can have a huge impact on the look and feel of your home, which is why you want a stylish feature that enhances every element that already exists in this space. 

This is why today at homify, we have put together 10 ideas to show you how you can use walls to demarcate spaces in the house while creating a gorgeous end result.

1. Small does not mean insignificant

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't have to go for high walls or large features in order to create the effect of division in the interior space, as we can see in this design. What matters is not the size but the location of the wall. 

In this case, the wall is located in the middle of the room where it separates the entrance hall, kitchen and living room.

2. Midsize wall

homify Walls Chipboard Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Separate, smaller rooms are often where the biggest mistakes are made when it comes to interior design.

In order to avoid creating a constrictive interior, erect a medium size wall that visually divides the space without blocking the rooms off entirely.

3. Adequate lighting

Vistas del Sol, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Walls
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

Remember that the more walls that you have in your home, the darker these spaces will be. This can be overcome by placing lighting at the foot of the wall, enhancing the detail and design of the structure while opening the area up.

As we can see in this image, by professionals 2M Architecture, the results are two-fold!

4. Give up the full width wall

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

The interior of the wall can help divide spaces, but ensure that it doesn't stretch from one perpendicular wall to another. 

Instead opt for a wall that reaches the middle of the room, like we see in this design. Not only is it modern and stylish, but it creates cosy little nooks in the house.

5. Multi-functional wall

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wall doesn't just have to divide spaces. You can use it for a fireplace, like these designers have done for example. This adds a trendy and rustic look and feel to the home.

6. The right location

House V Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern living room
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

House V

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

In order to achieve the best possible interior design, you need to think carefully about where you want to locate the wall.

In this image, we come across a textbook design where the open plan living area is subtly separated from the entrance hall by a high wall. This gives the family privacy when people enter their homes for the first time.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Play with angles

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Often a fragment of a wall allows you to create a cosy nook, which can be used for a comfortable armchair, lamp or television. This kind of wall visually separates the living area with other areas of the home.

8. Wall decor

A HOUSE FOR . . ., mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica Living room
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

Not only is a wall functional, but it can be used for decor elements such as artwork or family photographs. This adds charm and personality to the house.

Have a look at these 10 decorative wall ideas for your home for inspiration.

9. Recesses in the wall

[Casa SD], Wowa Wowa Modern living room
Wowa

Wowa
Wowa
Wowa

Another way to create an original wall is to install cavities throughout it. This will make the home seem more spacious and expansive. You can also use these little niches to store items and objects, while keeping them on display.

10. The dimensions of the wall

House Sauces ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

House Sauces

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Also think very carefully about the size of the wall that you want for your home. It should either be more on the narrow side or more on the wider side. Think about it before you get to work!

Also have a look at these 7 creative ways to make your living room stand apart.

15 amazing ceiling light ideas for your home
Would you opt for a wall in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks