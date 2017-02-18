Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 knock-out South African swimming pools

Leigh Leigh
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

With summer in full swing, we know how important it is to have a place where we can relax, cool down, spend time with family and friends and have some fun in the sun. 

We're talking about the swimming pool of course!

Swimming pools are a wonderful addition to any family home, especially if the property is large. 

At homify, we like to explore local designs and styles, which is why today we are delighted to bring you 13 knock-out South African swimming pools. These will not only show you how many varieties and options there are but they will inspire you to do something unique and different with your own swimming pool. 

You'll be surprised just how many gorgeous swimming pools exist in our country!

1. The main attraction

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

This swimming pool, designed by professionals ARRCC dominates the exterior space of this beautiful home. Stretching across the property, it is Olympic in size. This means that it can be used for everything from pool parties to morning laps to playing with the kids!

Don't you love how the blue of the water contrasts beautifully with the pale facade?

2. A modern design

More space quickly and easily FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

More space quickly and easily

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This swimming pool works in perfect harmony with the modern design of the home. It is encased in the wooden terrace, creating a wonderful flow throughout the exterior look and feel. 

A wooden deck or terrace is always a great addition to a swimming pool because it is durable and non-slip. It looks very glamorous too!

3. Separated from the house

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern Colonial

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Designed by Francois Marais Architects this swimming pool has been sunk into the garden and features a pale terrace around, This completely separates this space from the rest of the home, creating a unique area for relaxing in the sunshine and enjoying the pool water. The sun loungers are the cherry on top!

4. Unique shapes

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Another design by ARRCC, this swimming pool is very unique and refreshing. It features a pool within a pool with trendy and stylish thick cement stones that lead you through the water to the main swimming pool. 

The lighting has also been strategically placed throughout the pool area, enhancing the details and design.

5. With a view

Plettenberg Bay - Beach House, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Pool
DV8 Architects

Plettenberg Bay—Beach House

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

In South Africa, we are lucky enough to have incredible views whether they are of the mountain, sea or rolling landscapes. 

In this design, we can see how the ocean views have been taken advantage of, with a swimming pool and outdoor terrace that overlooks them. 

The pool has also been designed in an infinity style, truly making the views the focal point.

6. Tucked into a corner

Ellerman Villa 2, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Commercial spaces Hotels
DV8 Architects

Ellerman Villa 2

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

This is another great example of a swimming pool that capitalises on the surrounding views. The designers have tucked the pool into the corner of the exterior space, taking advantage of the height of the property.

Tip: Add an umbrella to this space for some shade.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Traditional and grand

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Marvin Farr Architects have blown us away with this incredible building and it's exquisite swimming pool. 

A sweeping staircase leads down from the house onto an outdoor pool area and deck, which is furnished with very comfortable sun loungers. 

The whole design of the garden enhances the look and feel of the pool area.

8. A mix of materials

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Designed with a wooden deck and a stone wall, this pool merges modern and rustic styles. 

This is also a great example of how your swimming pool doesn't need to be very large to pack a punch.

9. Layered approach

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

This swimming pool design is another example of how different materials, textures and tones can work in harmony with one another. The blue of the water contrasts beautifully with the wooden deck, stone wall and glass elements that make up the facade. 

This is a design that is rich in colour and detail, without being too overwhelming.

10. Opt for cement

Amara Bakoven Urban Landscape Solutions landscaping
Urban Landscape Solutions

Amara Bakoven

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

Cement has been used around this swimming pool for a very industrial chic look and feel. It also creates a very durable and sophisticated yet budget-friendly design.

11. Very simple

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

If you prefer a more simple design, a swimming pool like this one is for you. You don't need elaborate details or fancy lighting to enjoy a refreshing dip on a hot day. You can also build a swimming pool in your backyard yourself if you want to go the simple route!

Have a look at what what to know before building a swimming pool.

12. With a hot tub

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito, CA Architects CA Architects Pool
CA Architects

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

If you have the space, add a hot tub to your outdoor swimming pool experience. A hot tub is great for colder weather and still allows you to enjoy the outdoors.

It's also a lot of fun to run between a hot tub and a cold swimming pool!

13. The L-shape

External Render Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses render,exterior,cape town,lions head,mountain,swimming pool,virtual,garden
Jenny Mills Architects

External Render

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

This L-shape swimming pool is very unique and allows the water to dominate the exterior space, making for a very aesthetically appealing design. 

This design is further enhanced by the gorgeous lighting used throughout. The little green garden sits like an island in the water!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 5 pools for small but modern homes.

13 ideas for a modern and secure garage
Which pool would you like for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks