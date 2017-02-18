With summer in full swing, we know how important it is to have a place where we can relax, cool down, spend time with family and friends and have some fun in the sun.

We're talking about the swimming pool of course!

Swimming pools are a wonderful addition to any family home, especially if the property is large.

At homify, we like to explore local designs and styles, which is why today we are delighted to bring you 13 knock-out South African swimming pools. These will not only show you how many varieties and options there are but they will inspire you to do something unique and different with your own swimming pool.

You'll be surprised just how many gorgeous swimming pools exist in our country!