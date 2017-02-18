With summer in full swing, we know how important it is to have a place where we can relax, cool down, spend time with family and friends and have some fun in the sun.
We're talking about the swimming pool of course!
Swimming pools are a wonderful addition to any family home, especially if the property is large.
At homify, we like to explore local designs and styles, which is why today we are delighted to bring you 13 knock-out South African swimming pools. These will not only show you how many varieties and options there are but they will inspire you to do something unique and different with your own swimming pool.
You'll be surprised just how many gorgeous swimming pools exist in our country!
This swimming pool, designed by professionals ARRCC dominates the exterior space of this beautiful home. Stretching across the property, it is Olympic in size. This means that it can be used for everything from pool parties to morning laps to playing with the kids!
Don't you love how the blue of the water contrasts beautifully with the pale facade?
This swimming pool works in perfect harmony with the modern design of the home. It is encased in the wooden terrace, creating a wonderful flow throughout the exterior look and feel.
A wooden deck or terrace is always a great addition to a swimming pool because it is durable and non-slip. It looks very glamorous too!
Designed by Francois Marais Architects this swimming pool has been sunk into the garden and features a pale terrace around, This completely separates this space from the rest of the home, creating a unique area for relaxing in the sunshine and enjoying the pool water. The sun loungers are the cherry on top!
Another design by ARRCC, this swimming pool is very unique and refreshing. It features a pool within a pool with trendy and stylish thick cement stones that lead you through the water to the main swimming pool.
The lighting has also been strategically placed throughout the pool area, enhancing the details and design.
In South Africa, we are lucky enough to have incredible views whether they are of the mountain, sea or rolling landscapes.
In this design, we can see how the ocean views have been taken advantage of, with a swimming pool and outdoor terrace that overlooks them.
The pool has also been designed in an infinity style, truly making the views the focal point.
This is another great example of a swimming pool that capitalises on the surrounding views. The designers have tucked the pool into the corner of the exterior space, taking advantage of the height of the property.
Tip: Add an umbrella to this space for some shade.
Marvin Farr Architects have blown us away with this incredible building and it's exquisite swimming pool.
A sweeping staircase leads down from the house onto an outdoor pool area and deck, which is furnished with very comfortable sun loungers.
The whole design of the garden enhances the look and feel of the pool area.
Designed with a wooden deck and a stone wall, this pool merges modern and rustic styles.
This is also a great example of how your swimming pool doesn't need to be very large to pack a punch.
This swimming pool design is another example of how different materials, textures and tones can work in harmony with one another. The blue of the water contrasts beautifully with the wooden deck, stone wall and glass elements that make up the facade.
This is a design that is rich in colour and detail, without being too overwhelming.
Cement has been used around this swimming pool for a very industrial chic look and feel. It also creates a very durable and sophisticated yet budget-friendly design.
If you prefer a more simple design, a swimming pool like this one is for you. You don't need elaborate details or fancy lighting to enjoy a refreshing dip on a hot day. You can also build a swimming pool in your backyard yourself if you want to go the simple route!
Have a look at what what to know before building a swimming pool.
If you have the space, add a hot tub to your outdoor swimming pool experience. A hot tub is great for colder weather and still allows you to enjoy the outdoors.
It's also a lot of fun to run between a hot tub and a cold swimming pool!
This L-shape swimming pool is very unique and allows the water to dominate the exterior space, making for a very aesthetically appealing design.
This design is further enhanced by the gorgeous lighting used throughout. The little green garden sits like an island in the water!
