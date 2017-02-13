The home that looks like a tropical paradise

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° presents a more voluptuous look than what we usually encounter. With various curves, a stunning swimming pool, lavish outdoor seating and numerous glossy surfaces, this house is the physical embodiment of elegance. The fact that it’s located in tropical Brazil is just icing on the cake!
But of course this creation is so much more than just a pretty picture; it’s also home to a family, which means it definitely presents a firm amount of comfort and functionality (even though it resembles a high-end tropical hotel).
We don’t know about you, but the exterior façade of this house just looks so sleek and nautical – what could it be? Well, our guess would be the palm trees neatly aligning the sidewalk, as well as the white and pale coral hues which add to the bright and breezy feel of the house.
Notice the soft curvy design of the house, which encourages our eyes to move fluidly around the space.
Nothing here has escaped that curvy style, not even the swimming pool. Built right up to the wall of the house, the pool offers a unique contrast with the warm wooden deck right next to it.
And even though there’s not much of a garden, it is up to immaculate touches (such as a showy palm tree and crisp pebble garden) to ensure the necessary freshness for the exterior spaces.
And what lies on the other side of the lounging/swimming area? Why, this outdoor kitchen with adequate coverage underneath the curvy roof, of course. This decadent touch ensures prime socialising and entertaining for this outdoor spot.
Before we venture inside, let’s shift our view to the door that leads back to the front side of the house. Here we can see the curved ceiling feature in better detail, allowing the glass panes (skylights) to come into better view.
We can also get a better sense of the house’s layout. Outdoor entertaining areas are often located at the back of the house, sometimes making them feel hidden away. But this home has a unique outdoorsy ambience that really defines the spirit of the home right from the entrance.
On the inside, we discover an open layout which combines the living-, dining room and kitchen – and even here that curvy design continues to amaze, as can be noted in the false ceiling enhanced with soft, recessed lighting.
And where the exterior spaces were mostly neutrals and cool hues, this interior room opted for warmer and earthy colours – a successful touch in making the indoor space seem more charming and welcoming (and let’s not forget “elegant”!).
The kitchen, decked out in super modern style, has no windows, yet is light years away from seeming dark, thanks to the natural sunlight filtering in through the circular skylights.
Brazilian designers are quite known for their flamboyant touches when it comes to interior design, and these splashy red lacquer furniture and glossy gold pendants certainly drive this fact home.
Notice how the cabinets have been raised up to meet the ceiling, allowing for a much taller backsplash space.
The main bedroom presents a look that is part elegance and part romance, thanks to various design touches – like the headboard with a subtle, gold floral pattern.
This sleek and lavish look is further enhanced by the bold bedside lamps and side mirrors.
The bathroom, although small, has no shortage of style. Just look how it flaunts the curvy look, glossy materials and mosaic tiles (in a brownish gold tone, no less).
To counteract with the sleekness, a strong selection of plants have been added, as we can see on the vanity and floor space underneath.
A superb design for a super impressive house – we love it!
