​The most colourful home in South Africa

What is it about a rainbow that gives most people a sense of happiness? Yes, it does signify the calm after the storm, but it’s also true that those colours have an effect on our minds. There is a reason why people prefer certain colours over others, and this preference speaks volumes about our personalities, as each hue is associated with a reaction our brains have when we internalise it.

Although we won’t delve too deep into colour psychology, we will say that today’s house here on homify 360° is a visual treat for all the senses, not only the eyes. Why? Because it flaunts just about every colour imaginable on every available surface.

Forget about clashing or contrasting, and don’t mind tones which enhance one another – this house took the colour wheel and ran with it!