​The most colourful home in South Africa

What is it about a rainbow that gives most people a sense of happiness? Yes, it does signify the calm after the storm, but it’s also true that those colours have an effect on our minds. There is a reason why people prefer certain colours over others, and this preference speaks volumes about our personalities, as each hue is associated with a reaction our brains have when we internalise it.
Although we won’t delve too deep into colour psychology, we will say that today’s house here on homify 360° is a visual treat for all the senses, not only the eyes. Why? Because it flaunts just about every colour imaginable on every available surface.
Forget about clashing or contrasting, and don’t mind tones which enhance one another – this house took the colour wheel and ran with it!
What did we tell you? No matter what colour you prefer, you are sure to get your fix by looking at this not-so-average living room.
However, it’s not only the combination of tones that makes this such an interesting space – notice how different styles are also compacted together, with a traditional buffet, contemporary ceiling pendants, and modern fireplace and wall art all ensuring an eye-catching design.
The vividness continues into the dining area, where lemonade pink and lime green ensure stimulation for the senses. These two bright hues are enhanced perfectly by the warm, earthy tones of the wooden surfaces (like the ceiling and table) – and we cannot say enough about that exceptional glass-clad chandelier which adds a royal touch to this open-plan area.
Green is undoubtedly one of the most natural colours, and embodies relaxation and growth. So, it makes perfect sense that it was used for this seating area / green house, where a myriad of fresh plants seem to reside.
And speaking of natural touches, don’t overlook that unique coffee table which seems to grow straight out of the (bright blue and cheerfully patterned) tile floor.
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have an entire room dedicated to reading. And it would seem these designers were so glad to have a reading room / library to decorate, they celebrated it with some more colour!
We especially love that wingback chair which adds such a lush and tropical vibe into the room. What piece in here is your favourite?
We can’t get over how fresh and lush this bathroom looks, not only because of the amount of potted plants, but also the cool- and natural colours that adorn just about every available surface.
The patterned floor tiles enhance the natural vibe of the room spectacularly, while a very stylish chair ensures a surprising touch on the side.
And the variety of exceptional ceiling pendants adds the perfect glittering touch to this exceptional bathroom.
If you’ve been dying to relocate your shower outdoors, but can’t do so because of a little thing called ‘privacy’, this bathroom has the answer: wallpaper which visually transports your shower to a fresh and lush jungle every time you step into it.
What a truly refreshing change for those who are bored to death of neutral colour palettes taking control!
Speaking of the importance of tones, see these 10 wall colours that will lift up your small living room.