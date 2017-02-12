​The luckiest home in Pretoria!

We all know the importance of maintaining a garden and ensuring that it continues to flaunt a fresh and inviting look at all times (if you are fortunate enough to have one). Well, today’s homify 360° discovery is not only lucky enough to have a great big lawn in the back, it also has a lush bushveld as its natural surrounding – talk about being able to boast!

Located on a fantastic game reserve estate just outside Pretoria, this five-bedroom house knows all about space – and how to use it to its advantage. The reason behind its design was because the clients requested a certain design that not only allowed for numerous interesting spaces (both inside and outside the house), but which also enhanced the possibility of exterior socialising/living while enjoying privacy.

Let’s take a look…