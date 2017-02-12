A stunning Johannesburg home packed with inspiration

Today on homify 360° we get fabulously sleek, yet also very relaxing, as we take a look at an amazing design for an exclusive, high-class spa that was conjured up by South African interior designers.
House Of Gargoyle, located in Northcliff, Johannesbug, was tasked with the responsibility of designing a sleek and elite look for a luxurious spa resort in Cameroon. Not one to back down from a challenge (or an opportunity to flaunt some style), our team of designers in charge showed us just what they are capable of when it comes to façade materials, décor pieces, furniture options, and an overall commitment to elegance.
Want to see?
Conjuring up their creation in a 3-dimensional design programme, the designers show us their choice of light neutrals that adorn the façade. Sandy beiges combine with dusty greys (for the tiled floors) and snow whites (for the window/door frames and pillars) to make up a light and elegant look for the façade, topped off with a shingled roof and a timber pergola that protrudes proudly from the top terrace.
A swimming pool that stretches just about the entire length of the spa is placed at the back of the structure, resulting in a fabulous spot for practising laps (or doing something more relaxing and “spa-like”, such as floating freely).
Due to an abundance of glazing, the rear side of the building is much more open than the front, with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors opening up stylishly onto the pool.
Yet we are very interested in the combination of structures teasing us from that roof terrace. Let’s take a look…
Now here is where we want to relax, and can do so in prime style! Various water features (from ponds to fountains) ensure a soft and relaxing background noise, while an assortment of seats and loungers are ready to soothe those post-massage muscles.
A crisp and clean colour palette adds an elegant look to the space, with only select patterns showing up here and there (most notably in the water fountains) as not to disturb the subtle style too much.
For our last look at this spa paradise, we focus on the numerous materials that have been used to conjure up this relaxation zone. Tile, stone, wood, concrete and glass (among others) show us once again how they are capable of showing off both a strong and sturdy look, yet also a soft and graceful vibe.
Must be because of the soft hues, or the various water features – or the fact that this is a spa where one cannot help but relax and rejuvenate in style!
