A stunning Johannesburg home packed with inspiration

Today on homify 360° we get fabulously sleek, yet also very relaxing, as we take a look at an amazing design for an exclusive, high-class spa that was conjured up by South African interior designers.

House Of Gargoyle, located in Northcliff, Johannesbug, was tasked with the responsibility of designing a sleek and elite look for a luxurious spa resort in Cameroon. Not one to back down from a challenge (or an opportunity to flaunt some style), our team of designers in charge showed us just what they are capable of when it comes to façade materials, décor pieces, furniture options, and an overall commitment to elegance.

Want to see?