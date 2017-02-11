The dream home for a family

We know that the aim of a renovation is to amplify space and/or beautify areas. However, that does not mean resorting to hectares and hectares of interior rooms where one could get lost in. After all, size isn’t important – it’s what you do with it, right?

Today’s homify 360° discovery is a family home that underwent a little styling up, not necessarily to gain more space, but to transform the existing legroom into something more usable and fantastic.

Take a look at the colours, layout, patterns, styles, and overall ambience of these interior- and exterior spaces – and then dare to tell us in our comments section afterwards that you would not want to recreate them millimetre for millimetre back home!