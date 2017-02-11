The dream home for a family

We know that the aim of a renovation is to amplify space and/or beautify areas. However, that does not mean resorting to hectares and hectares of interior rooms where one could get lost in. After all, size isn’t important – it’s what you do with it, right?
Today’s homify 360° discovery is a family home that underwent a little styling up, not necessarily to gain more space, but to transform the existing legroom into something more usable and fantastic.
Take a look at the colours, layout, patterns, styles, and overall ambience of these interior- and exterior spaces – and then dare to tell us in our comments section afterwards that you would not want to recreate them millimetre for millimetre back home!
Let’s start with the front yard where the main entrance is located. Having a bit of green space is always a plus point, but that does not mean that once you’ve mowed the lawn and watered the flowers your job is done. Especially not when it comes to an important area like the front yard – remember the importance of first impressions and kerb appeal?
Look at all the creative touches that these designers opted for: palm trees for a tropical look and feel; potters with snow-white pebbles and colourful flowers; accent lighting to draw attention to important areas, like the trees and walls; sleek stepping stones that lead from the garage (and street) to the front porch… we could go on and on!
For the heart of the home, a unique combination of functionality and beauty is required. After all, you’re not just cooking in there, but also dining, working, socialising, entertaining, etc.
To enhance the feeling of warmth and charm, wood was used to adorn the majority of the surfaces in this kitchen. Wise choice too, as it offsets beautifully with the bright spots of colours popping out from the lighting and select décor pieces.
And just notice the fantastic dining area connected to the island: a firm favourite among many families for whom meal time equals quality time.
Forming part of the open-plan layout is the dining area, situated around the corner. And to up the elegance- and functionality factors, large windows surround the dining spot, ensuring a brightly lit area during breakfast and lunch (artificial lighting fixtures are in charge once the sun sets).
Notice the superb contrast achieved here, not only by having cool greens meet up with warm neutrals, but also how raw wood offsets with sleek glass, lush plants and soft fabrics.
There might not be a lot of décor- or furniture pieces here, but there is certainly a myriad of touches styling up this space!
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
The style factor gets kicked up quite a few notches for the living room, which flaunts a most sophisticated look.
Seeing as this room is not too big, it was up to some creative touches to ensure that it still looked super fashionable. Look at the wallpaper adorning the walls; the sleek lighting fixtures; the plush rug; the floating shelves with colourful keepsakes, etc.
See what BIG style can be achieved in a (rather) small space?
Remember the palm trees we saw in the front yard? Well, the tropical vibe they exude gets carried over to the rear space of the house, where this delightful terrace awaits us.
Every single element placed here screams “holiday”, from the wooden deck and green wall to the pergola and floral-styled cushions of the chairs. All we need right now to up the relaxation factor here is a calm breeze, a fresh cocktail, and perhaps a splashing spot for cooling off.
Ask and you shall receive… Here we get a stunning swimming pool for cooling off in style!
To complete this backyard paradise, a gorgeous pool was added to the rear side of the house, which offers up so many benefits (like socialising with friends, spending quality time with family members, working on that tan, practising laps, etc.).
Granted, this pool does take up a considerable amount of size, yet had it been smaller, the paradise-like vibe of this house would still have been as successful, thanks to its fabulous furnishings and creative commitment to style.
