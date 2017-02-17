Your browser is out-of-date.

26 unbelievably beautiful bathtubs you'll want to copy today

Leigh Leigh
Danhaus SCHÖNHAGEN, Danhaus GmbH Danhaus GmbH Modern bathroom
We all know how appealing a bubble bath is after a long, hard day at work or how romantic it can be to climb into the tub with your partner, especially if the candles are lit! 

In fact the bathroom is the ultimate space to truly unwind and relax in the privacy of a tranquil and serene environment. A bathtub plays a very big role in this.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 26 unbelievably beautiful bathtubs that you'll want to copy today. These all come from designs from top professionals from around the world and are key to creating the ultimate pampering room. Some are modern, some are rustic and some are simply luxurious—there is something here for everyone!

Are you keen to go exploring?

1. Wood around a tub makes for a very warm, serene and earthy design.

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

2. A bath stands out in an edgy black and white room

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

3. Go for a very classic tub for a very classic bathroom

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

4. Don't be afraid to play with sharp, clean lines for a unique bathtub

Cantilevered Bathtub Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom Grey
Douglas Design Studio

Cantilevered Bathtub

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

5. If you've got the space, install an indoor hot tub—the height of luxury!

Bathroom KSR Architects Modern bathroom Marble White freestanding bathtub,bathroom floor
KSR Architects

Bathroom

KSR Architects
KSR Architects
KSR Architects

6. A yellow tub adds a cheery touch to a bathroom

Yellow Bathtub Woodford Architecture and Interiors Country style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

Yellow Bathtub

Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

7. An egg-shaped tub is the perfect solution

Vov bathtub, Mastella Design Mastella Design BathroomBathtubs & showers Synthetic White
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

8. Curved lines make relaxing in the bathtub that much more appealing

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern bathroom freestanding bathtub,modern bathtub,tile,bathroom
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

9. Match your tub to the rest of your bathroom design for consistency and elegance

Basement bathroom Unit 7 Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Unit 7 Architecture

Basement bathroom

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

10. A Victorian tub is a hit in any bathroom

equestrian farm house, House of Decor House of Decor Modern bathroom
House of Decor

equestrian farm house

House of Decor
House of Decor
House of Decor

11. Subtly separate your tub from the bedroom with screens creating a luxurious overall design

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Costa Brava

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

12. Or connect your bathroom and bedroom directly

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

13. Maximise the views from your tub with a large glass window, without compromising on privacy

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

14. Simple and minimalist can sometimes be the perfect answer

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects Three14 Architects Minimal style Bathroom FIRTH1148802,Three14Architects,Contemporary,Architects,CapeTown,Minimal
Three14 Architects

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects

Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects

15. If you prefer more rounded shapes, go for a tub like this one

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern bathroom
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

16. Install shelves or a niche into the wall next to the tub to keep soaps, shampoos and bubbles easily accessible

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern bathroom
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

17. A bathtub can be a decor element in itself!

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

18. Hang a piece of artwork above the tub for added serenity

Danhaus SCHÖNHAGEN, Danhaus GmbH Danhaus GmbH Modern bathroom
Danhaus GmbH

Danhaus GmbH
Danhaus GmbH
Danhaus GmbH

19. Surround your tub with a vertical garden for a truly refreshing experience

Mostra Alpha Decor 2016, RMS arquitetura e interiores RMS arquitetura e interiores Modern bathroom
RMS arquitetura e interiores

RMS arquitetura e interiores
RMS arquitetura e interiores
RMS arquitetura e interiores

20. Use lighting to make your bathroom a true haven

Exklusiv Bad Lamenius, Art of Bath Art of Bath Rustic style bathroom
Art of Bath

Art of Bath
Art of Bath
Art of Bath

21. A grey stone bath makes for a rustic and peaceful space

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

22. As pretty as a picture—do you see how this tub fits perfectly into the space available?

homify Country style bathroom Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. A stone bathtub creates a dynamic bathroom space, working in harmony with the dark walls

Casa Varatojo , Atelier Data Lda Atelier Data Lda Modern bathroom
Atelier Data Lda

Casa Varatojo

Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

24. Don't forget to use bathroom accessories to enhance the functionality of the tub

Copper Bath A1 Lofts and Extensions Rustic style bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Copper Bath

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

25. A mosaic tub brings a lavish addition to this bathroom space

AMALA, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern bathroom
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

26. A black tub can create a very edgy design

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

