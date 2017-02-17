26 unbelievably beautiful bathtubs you'll want to copy today

We all know how appealing a bubble bath is after a long, hard day at work or how romantic it can be to climb into the tub with your partner, especially if the candles are lit!

In fact the bathroom is the ultimate space to truly unwind and relax in the privacy of a tranquil and serene environment. A bathtub plays a very big role in this.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 26 unbelievably beautiful bathtubs that you'll want to copy today. These all come from designs from top professionals from around the world and are key to creating the ultimate pampering room. Some are modern, some are rustic and some are simply luxurious—there is something here for everyone!

Are you keen to go exploring?