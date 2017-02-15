Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 unique ideas for a wood and stone bathroom

Leigh Leigh
Gäste-WC, Boddenberg Boddenberg Country style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Small-sized bathrooms can pose a big problem when it comes to decor and design. Considering how much time we spend in these rooms, we want it to be a space that is comfortable and private. It should also be modern, serene and aesthetically-appealing. 

What's more is that our bathroom designs should work in harmony with the rest of the interior design of the house. Often people choose a style that reflects their tastes, which creates a wonderful opportunity for self-expression. For those who like a rustic touch, earthy tones or natural materials, wood and stone can be wonderful elements to include in your bathroom.

This is why today at homify, we have put together a range of different bathrooms made of wood and stone, showing you how you can add a special touch to your home aesthetically.

1. Simple design

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stone can be a very important feature in a bathroom, giving it a very charming touch. It can also breathe new life into the space. It also creates a feeling of comfort and relaxation while creating a beautiful look and feel.

Wood can give a distinctive touch to the bathroom and as we can see in this image, it works in harmony with stone. 

2. Elegance and simplicity

residencia, bello diseño! bello diseño! Eclectic style bathroom
bello diseño!

bello diseño!
bello diseño!
bello diseño!

This design combines stone and wood, introducing different shades of light and dark. This creates a very simple and elegant environment. The neutral tones work in harmony with the distinctive details and harmonious colours. Even though this room is small, it is simply gorgeous.

While dark colours are not often used in a small room, we can see here how effective they can be. 

3. Strong lighting

residencia, bello diseño! bello diseño! Eclectic style bathroom
bello diseño!

bello diseño!
bello diseño!
bello diseño!

The use of wood and stone can be enhanced with distinctive lighting, creating a wonderfully relaxed ambiance. 

As we can see in this design by professionals Bello Diseno Interiors, lighting can be very powerful, illuminating different elements in the bathroom. This creates a very unique atmosphere. 

4. Mix of rock and wood

Cosy bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Hart Design and Construction

Cosy bathroom

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

In this bathroom, we can see how a combination of different materials creates a gorgeous aesthetic appeal. The stone wall works in harmony with the wooden and metal shelves, while introducing elegance and sophistication to this space. 

If you like this stone wall, you'll love this article: 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

5. Elegance

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

This design is characterised by elegance and simplicity. The smooth surfaces work in harmony with wood and light-coloured stones. The distinctive colours and beautiful lights create a sense of comfort and makes the bathroom seem that much bigger and more expansive. 

Again we can see what a distinctive impression the lighting makes.

Have a look at these dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes.

6. Open lighting

Беседка в поселке Ропша, Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Rustic style bathroom
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

The use of lighting inside the narrow spaces of a bathroom can make a space seem that much bigger and more expansive. This is both artificial light and natural light.

This gives the space a sense of comfort and relaxation. It also enhances the unique design of the bathroom. Don't you love the funky mirror that hangs on the wall? The wooden finishes add that extra special touch.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden frames

Restauración de masia guardando la esencia de los años, Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme Rustic style bathroom
Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme

Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme
Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme
Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme

In this image, we come across a wooden door, which is a very distinctive element in this bathroom space. It matches the wooden cabinets and window frames and contrasts beautifully with the glass and stone.

This brings a very distinctive rustic touch to the bathroom.

8. Dynamic design

Gäste-WC, Boddenberg Boddenberg Country style bathroom
Boddenberg

Boddenberg
Boddenberg
Boddenberg

This design features a unique ceramic design, which gives the bathroom a very elegant look and feel. The lines and colours are vibrant and economically-friendly. This style is commonly and widely used and we can see why. It creates a very special type of beauty that is simple yet effective!

9. Smooth surfaces

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

The use of smooth surfaces and light colours makes for a very appealing bathroom that is as stylish as it is distinctive. It also creates a very comfortable bathroom space!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: Brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

Also have a look at this one too: Wrong decisions in small bathrooms.

A small home for a simple, modern family
Did you find this article helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks