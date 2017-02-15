9 unique ideas for a wood and stone bathroom

Small-sized bathrooms can pose a big problem when it comes to decor and design. Considering how much time we spend in these rooms, we want it to be a space that is comfortable and private. It should also be modern, serene and aesthetically-appealing.

What's more is that our bathroom designs should work in harmony with the rest of the interior design of the house. Often people choose a style that reflects their tastes, which creates a wonderful opportunity for self-expression. For those who like a rustic touch, earthy tones or natural materials, wood and stone can be wonderful elements to include in your bathroom.

This is why today at homify, we have put together a range of different bathrooms made of wood and stone, showing you how you can add a special touch to your home aesthetically.