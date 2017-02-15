A small home for a simple, modern family

Today, we are going to explore a beautiful family home by design professionals Diez Nueve Grados Architects. We will examine the artist's impression of this stylish, modern and sophisticated home and see how every detail and element was considered. Each of these pieces comes together in perfect harmony.

This home features clean lines and a very contemporary look and feel. You will also see how the garden plays a role in the entire design as well as how neutral shades and earthy tones make for a very appealing home.

Once you are done taking a walk through this home, you'll want a sophisticated and elegant home just like this one for yourself!

Are you curious to take a look?