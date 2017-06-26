​An incredible South African home built from an old shipping container

Out of all the “trash for treasure” projects out there, few are as fascinating and surprising as container homes. Who would have thought that a rusty old shipping container used to store and transport various elements could one day get reborn as someone’s home?

So, to celebrate the beauty and cleverness of container homes, we are taking a look at a stunning container home created by a South African designer, and then comparing that with other container homes to see how they match off in terms of design and visual appeal.

Sound good to you? Scroll ahead to find out more…