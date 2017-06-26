​An incredible South African home built from an old shipping container

Out of all the “trash for treasure” projects out there, few are as fascinating and surprising as container homes. Who would have thought that a rusty old shipping container used to store and transport various elements could one day get reborn as someone’s home?
So, to celebrate the beauty and cleverness of container homes, we are taking a look at a stunning container home created by a South African designer, and then comparing that with other container homes to see how they match off in terms of design and visual appeal.
Sound good to you? Scroll ahead to find out more…
Don’t worry, as you will be forgiven for not immediately recognising that this is a container home – that’s how great these designs are, as some structures leave very little evidence of the containers in their new looks.
A quick look at this façade and it looks like a contemporary/industrial home that flaunts all the right materials (glass, metal, wood, etc.). Yet the fact that we know it used to be a container that has been reincarnated as a stylish residential structure just adds a certain kind of magic to the entire scene, don’t you agree?
Let’s see what it looks like on the inside…
Yep, the industrial design is still going strong, with numerous “raw” surfaces making their appearances – don’t you just love the timber-clad walls which add so much detail and pattern to the vertical spaces, almost like textured wallpaper?
A modest little kitchen opens up beautifully onto the fresh outdoors, conjuring up a neat patio and giant garden landscape within seconds. How many traditionally built houses can do that?
Now for a look at another container home which also flaunts a stunning exterior area. Although this model doesn’t have top- and bottom levels that swing open, it does present crystal-clear glass panes that slide aside to welcome in fresh light and landscape views.
And don’t overlook that gorgeous wooden deck outside, which offers up so much space for exterior furniture and décor pieces, not to mention al fresco socialising and relaxation.
Seeing as container homes are generally small in size, they tend to have open-plan layouts to make the most of their limited spaces. It’s a good thing, then, that the open-plan layout is a hot trend to be following right now, right?
Here we get to see how another container house allows for a sufficient selection of plush seating options, as well as a patterned floor rug and modern coffee table, to present a most elegant and comfy living room.
Like we said earlier, a lot of container homes erase just about all traces of their shipping-container “looks” – and this unique model is certainly no exception. Thanks to the recycled wood of the exterior surfaces, this super modern structure blends in quite smartly with its surroundings, looking most suitable in this summer field.
Still not convinced that a container home doesn’t have to look like… well, a container? Then how about this model, which flaunts a most contemporary look on the outside?
Dark-hued metal, warm timber, clear glass panes, and an eye-catching design which seems to be protruding outwards the longer we stare at it: notice any evidence of its former life as a shipping container? Neither do we!
