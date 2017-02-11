19 ideas to get the most out of your small living room

With the pressures of urbanisation and the tendency of most modern people to opt for simpler lifestyles with less clutter, homes have also become all the smaller in size. This naturally implies that the average size of each room of a house has also been reduced. It is no different when it comes to the living room.

Don't get us wrong, we fully believe that there is a multitude of benefits to living in small spaces, such as cutting down on your carbon footprint, saving on rent, and having to clean less. We just know that compact living spaces also come with its own set of challenges. When we have a smaller space to live in, we need to carefully plan how to store and arrange all of our possessions, and we may not have as much opportunity to achieve the decor scheme of our choice.

This is why we decided to bring you a list of examples that are sure to inspire you in making the best out of your small living room. It's all about how you use what you have been given, and these proposals model options.