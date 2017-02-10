​7 incredible South African facades for your inspiration

When it comes to architectural talent, South Africa is most definitely a force to be reckoned with. If you need some visual proof (or reminding), then today’s piece is aimed at you, for we are taking a look at 7 stylish houses that are not just about giving somebody a safe and sheltered residence, but also about striking a pose.
Yes, whether it’s the modern- or the country style, our selection of homes all have a bag of tricks up their sleeves to show off their best sides and provide you with both inspiration and a bit of jealousy—after all, it wouldn’t be homify if you weren’t turning green with envy, would it?
Holiday. Weekend. Relaxation. Those words are what come to mind when we see this backyard façade, which definitely seems like the perfect space to get some R&R on.
Designed in the modern style, this house treats is inhabitants to a decadent outdoor terrace with numerous socialising- and entertaining possibilities. And of course the fact that the architects opted to include different raw materials (like wood and stone) only adds to this house’s magnificence factor.
Even though we are focusing on the architecture of these houses, we simply must state that this house wouldn’t have looked nearly as stylish and welcoming without the striking garden surrounding it. A perfectly maintained lawn, delicate touches of shrubs and flowers, and lush trees beautifully framing this modern façade – we certainly hope all of these natural touches come included with these house plans!
But back to the physical structure, and here we need to point out our favourite piece: that stone-clad chimney on the right which ensures a touch of both rustic style and visual detail.
This modern house certainly looks more like a five-star hotel than a cosy residence, and it’s certainly got something to do with the fact that it’s not afraid to flaunt its majestic style and presence.
Take a look at the exterior lighting fixtures which not only look fabulous, but also add some glittering functionality to the outdoor spaces.
Now that’s how you light up a backyard get-together!
Smooth, clean and geometric shapes; a strong focus on negative space; a very ‘basic and bare’ look? Yep, sounds like the contemporary style to us.
Whereas our previous example took up a considerable amount of space length-wise, this house focuses more on sprouting upwards, yet does so in a manner that seems quite charming and inviting rather than imposing.
And look: a variety of balconies and terraces, meaning so much outdoor space to enjoy some exterior socialising and fresh air!
Our next example allows the contemporary- and modern styles to take a break, as this creation focuses more on a look and vibe that reminds us of a country/traditional design.
How could anybody not fall in love with those ornate railings, curvy overhangs and majestic windows? This creation looks like a stylish dollhouse with its commitment to eye-catching charm (just look at that front door), yet it’s not just about the man-made structure here: those garden touches (especially the bedding atop the garage roof) are purely impossible to ignore.
A definite must if you want your house to be the looker of the street.
This modern beauty shows us how powerful a linear design can be, with multiple horizontal- and vertical lines conjuring up a myriad of different surfaces like balconies, windows, doors and fences.
Select surfaces flaunt some striking texture (is there anything better than expose stone?), and we just have to applaud the architects’ choice for picking that delightful sage green to come and play with the rest of the façade’s neutrals.
Last but not least, a structure that reminds us yet again how important it is to consider nature. Yes, the house flaunts some spectacular balconies. Yes, those curved roof shingles go a long way in adding character. And yes, the choice in hues results in the house enjoying a clean yet homey vibe.
But would this structure still have looked as gorgeous and inviting without the garden? Without the shrubs seeping through the security fence, or the trees adding some fresh lushness to the scene and looking like they’re about to jump over the fence?
We think not!
