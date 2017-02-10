​7 incredible South African facades for your inspiration

When it comes to architectural talent, South Africa is most definitely a force to be reckoned with. If you need some visual proof (or reminding), then today’s piece is aimed at you, for we are taking a look at 7 stylish houses that are not just about giving somebody a safe and sheltered residence, but also about striking a pose.

Yes, whether it’s the modern- or the country style, our selection of homes all have a bag of tricks up their sleeves to show off their best sides and provide you with both inspiration and a bit of jealousy—after all, it wouldn’t be homify if you weren’t turning green with envy, would it?