The Cape Town home with something to copy in every room

When it comes to interior design styles, a lot of people tend to include numerous elements from various designs, most often ending up with an eclectic look. The eclectic design encompasses a variety of periods and styles, brought together through the use of colour, texture, shape and finish. In terms of colour, the palette can vary, but it's best to stick with a few neutrals to help tie all the elements together.

To further teach us the basics of the eclectic style (and to show us some visual inspiration), we have sought out a delightful little home in the Paarl, Cape Town, that is styled up with this design.

Have a look, and feel free to take notes!