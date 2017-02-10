The Cape Town home with something to copy in every room

When it comes to interior design styles, a lot of people tend to include numerous elements from various designs, most often ending up with an eclectic look. The eclectic design encompasses a variety of periods and styles, brought together through the use of colour, texture, shape and finish. In terms of colour, the palette can vary, but it's best to stick with a few neutrals to help tie all the elements together.
To further teach us the basics of the eclectic style (and to show us some visual inspiration), we have sought out a delightful little home in the Paarl, Cape Town, that is styled up with this design.
Have a look, and feel free to take notes!
For a successful eclectic look, one needs to pick a go-to colour that can serve as a unifying factor throughout the design. Your choice of hue should serve as the great equaliser which pulls together the entire look.
As we can see in this bedroom, the main colour is grey, as various elements (such as the headboard, the throw, the scatter cushions, the lamp shades) return to it for a cohesive look.
Styling a room with the eclectic design doesn’t mean throwing together every single thing. There is a fine line between ‘layered and collected’, and ‘busy and distracting’. Rather watch how many different styles and elements you add together in one space to avoid a cramped and cluttered room.
As we can see in this second bedroom, there is a slight get-together going on between only the modern- and rustic styles, and plenty of “breathing space” has been included in order not to have the room (especially the wall) seem overcrowded.
Even though the nature of eclectic style is varied, each room in your home still needs to complement one another. Carry eclecticism throughout your home to create a flow, otherwise the space will look disjointed if the style changes abruptly from one room to the next.
Here we have a perfect example of how the eclectic style of the bedroom we just discovered spills over into the hallway, dining area and kitchen – and notice the unifying hue present in all spaces.
Although the eclectic style involves combining numerous styles and periods through varied items, the end result shouldn’t lack focus. Like other design styles, you should also consider creating a focal point in your eclectic-style room (or accentuate an existing one) with an eye-catching element such as a fireplace, a potted plant, a piece of wall art, etc.
It’s so easy to get caught up with colours, textures and patterns when trying to pull the overall look of a room together. However, don’t forget about placement. After all, the layout of your room is more important than its colours and patterns.
Take a look at this living room – the placement of its sofas, for example, is what will determine whether the end result will be a comfortable space or not. This also goes for other pieces, such as the dark-hued closet in the background, or the timber coffee table in the front.
So, before you start purchasing decorative items for your room, nail down where each piece of furniture will be placed.
The eclectic style is characterised by a multitude of fabrics, patterns and art pieces. Elements like rugs, scatter cushions and paintings are just some of the choices we have to bring a considered mismatch into any room.
Of course our selection of décor- and furniture items is severely limited for spaces such as the bathroom, yet even here we can strike up some character and style with select pieces. Notice the rug in front of the tub; the wicker basket on the right that helps with storage; the potted plants in the window; the floating shelves in the corner… See how each individual piece adds personality and functionality to the space.
