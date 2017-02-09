​A beautifully colourful home in Cape Town (copy the kitchen!)

Today on homify 360° we get our colour groove on, mixed with a strong batch of pattern and delightful helping of creative charm, for all these, and more, can be found in a beautiful little studio apartment situated in the heart of Gardens, Cape Town.

The brief? A relaxing yet vibrant space which could communicate the client’s young and fresh approach. This, of course, included a strong commitment to various colours and motifs, all of which go a long way in helping to spruce up this interior paradise.

Thus, if you’re one of those people who still believe that the choice of colour or pattern is a small one, and that it does not affect how a room will look and feel, then feel free to see this discovery as a firm interior-design lesson!