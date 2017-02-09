​A beautifully colourful home in Cape Town (copy the kitchen!)

Today on homify 360° we get our colour groove on, mixed with a strong batch of pattern and delightful helping of creative charm, for all these, and more, can be found in a beautiful little studio apartment situated in the heart of Gardens, Cape Town.
The brief? A relaxing yet vibrant space which could communicate the client’s young and fresh approach. This, of course, included a strong commitment to various colours and motifs, all of which go a long way in helping to spruce up this interior paradise.
Thus, if you’re one of those people who still believe that the choice of colour or pattern is a small one, and that it does not affect how a room will look and feel, then feel free to see this discovery as a firm interior-design lesson!
We all know how important it is for the kitchen to be functional, yet one mustn’t forget about the beauty part. Fortunately, this kitchen has no qualms about being labelled bland, thanks to its stylish colour palette, as well as choice of patterns and decorative items.
How elegant and nautical do those snow-whites and ocean-blues complement each other?
Changing our perspective ever so slightly, we can see that the kitchen offers up ample room for working. Not only are there adequate countertop surfaces, but an island in the centre of the room also presents a delicious spot for a range of kitchen activities (including dining).
Personal preferences aside, we are crazy about these interiors’ commitment to the colour blue. Notice how various cool tones (arctic, sky, sapphire, cobalt, etc.) adorn the walls, art pieces, and lighting fixtures. And how that fish-scale pattern on the wall ensures a stunning focal point that one rarely gets to see in a kitchen.
See how fantastic the right wallpaper can make a room look?
Like the kitchen, the living room is not only about looking pretty, but also being practical. Why else would the interior designers have opted for this full-length bookcase which offers up so much space for storing (and displaying) a range of keepsakes?
Blue makes another welcome return, again showing just how strongly it can enhance a contrasting colour (white).
Now for the relaxation part – this plush sofa already looks most appealing, yet it becomes positively alluring once an assortment of cushions and pillows are added to it.
An assortment of patterns continue to add character and style to the space (some geometric, others themed), while the colour combinations continue to show us the importance of pairing up contrasting (and not clashing) hues.
One of our favourite pieces comes in the form of an ornate wall mirror, flaunting a very rich and lavish look that reminds us of the much-loved Art Nouveau style. This wall piece combines most perfectly with a timber drawer-table underneath, enhancing one another’s curvy designs while offsetting in colour.
And speaking of contrast – what a fantastic addition is that rustic, African-themed wicker basket on the right!
We end our tour with a quick glance at the bedroom – and yes, this space also continues its commitment to lavish interior style.
Floral-themed wallpaper adds the necessary colour and pattern to the walls, while every single surface on the bed (from the headboard and scatter cushions to the throw at the end) injects the space with some strong motif and eye-catching texture.
After seeing how colours and patterns can enhance an interior space, we can definitely agree that we also believe in the saying: “More is more, and less is a bore!”.
