The practical and cosy Cape Town home

South Africa is slowly yet surely climbing onto the modular bandwagon, for today on homify 360° we are treating you to a modular structure courtesy of home-building company Greenpods, situated in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. This group of experts makes it their day-to-day mission to specialise in modular homes characterized by efficient building methods, energy savings, as well as strategic low-cost ideas.
And this particular structure offers up the perfect space for a starter home (or mobile school building, meeting room, security office, art studio, rural B&B, home gym, or even guest cottage) in a space of just 50 m².
Valued at R580,000.00, this practical home presents not only a spacious interior, but also a very cheeky look on the outside.
Let’s start exploring!
This particular design is Greenpods’ 50-meter model, one of their medium-sized options. It was constructed out of sugar gum wood and, as you can see, offers up a vast exterior terrace in stunning wooden decking.
The pods have been designed as stand-alone units like this one, but they're also equipped to function as modular pods in an assembly of units. And depending on the buyer’s budget, the floor plan is pre-determined with a choice of finishes for bathrooms, bedrooms and kitchens.
Although the interiors are not large, they seem quite spacious (yes, there is a difference). Notice the abundance of vertical space which helps make the insides seem more expansive and welcoming. Large windows and doors bring in natural lighting, ensuring that the interiors are far from gloomy or cramped.
The best thing about these homes is that you can face them in whichever direction you want in order to obtain the best lighting (which of course helps to influence the home’s interior temperature).
Due to the home’s modest size, an open-plan design was the best choice—the kitchen, living- and dining areas are all housed in the same open layout, making for a communal and space-saving living arrangement.
Built-in cupboards and closets make for an efficient installation that goes so far in helping to keep clutter at bay.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
With this modular home, what you see is really what you get. Even the fittings such as the lighting, fixtures, and foundation are included in the price when buying one of these modular beauties.
With all of the required appliances (stove, microwave, fridge, oven and sink) in a neat and compact linear layout, the result is a kitchen that emphasises space efficiency and functionality.
The bedroom enjoys prime views of the surrounding landscape, as well as decent lighting streaming though aluminium-framed windows (an excellent choice in terms of lowering the maintenance of the home).
The fact that the ceilings are raised quite high just adds to the possibilities of indoor storage – how many floating shelves, for example, can you add to those walls, do you think?
From this angle, we can see how the bedroom offers select touches (including wall-mounted reading lights, floating bedside tables which conjure up more legroom, clever under-bed storage areas, etc.) that makes it so much more practical and inviting.
With a simple and functional (not to mention very modern) design, the bathroom is quite a star player in terms of low maintenance. Offering all the necessities of what one requires in a bathroom, this design opted for a straightforward layout which is sure to make cleaning day a breeze.
See? Cute and practical!
Seeing as we’re in the bathroom, we may as well look at these 7 touches for your bathroom (to make it look professionally designed).