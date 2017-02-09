The practical and cosy Cape Town home

South Africa is slowly yet surely climbing onto the modular bandwagon, for today on homify 360° we are treating you to a modular structure courtesy of home-building company Greenpods, situated in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. This group of experts makes it their day-to-day mission to specialise in modular homes characterized by efficient building methods, energy savings, as well as strategic low-cost ideas.

And this particular structure offers up the perfect space for a starter home (or mobile school building, meeting room, security office, art studio, rural B&B, home gym, or even guest cottage) in a space of just 50 m².

Valued at R580,000.00, this practical home presents not only a spacious interior, but also a very cheeky look on the outside.

Let’s start exploring!