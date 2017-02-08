Your browser is out-of-date.

​A Johannesburg home with a charming interior

Johannes van Graan
House renovations
A lot of people associate the word “renovation” with mountains of dust, an abundance of loud noises, and strangers walking in and out of your house throughout the day – although these are all true, we instead choose to focus on the positive side: the beauty and style that comes once that renovation has been completed successfully.

And lo and behold, today on homify 360° we bring you such an example of a Johannesburg home which underwent a restoration to make it more stylish and comfy – and wait until you see the beautiful results!

A stylish welcome

New front entrance
New front entrance

Although we have no clue what this house looked like pre-renovation, we are most delighted at the new look it now flaunts. And it all starts at the entryway, which sets the tone for the rest of the house. After all, we all know the importance of first impressions.

A timber-clad door in a pale green welcomes us, with dusty-hued wooden floors leading us inside. Light neutrals adorn the walls, with select surfaces showing off brick pattern and texture for some visual detail.

​The open-plan culinary zone

New dining room
New dining room

Around a corner we locate the open-plan dining room and kitchen, both seeming so white and glowing thanks to natural light and an abundance of light neutral surfaces. 

The dining area offers up quite the eclectic look, with a wooden table taking care of the rustic levels, and transparent-plastic chairs ensuring a contemporary vibe.

​The hot spot

New kitchen
New kitchen

The kitchen seems to flaunt all the right touches that one would require of a 21st century kitchen: it has ample countertop surfaces for prepping, adequate seating options, modern appliances and sufficient storage areas for a myriad of kitchen goodies. 

Interior designers, electricians and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Making laundry a breeze

New scullery
New scullery

How often do you encounter a home which makes a prime spot for its laundry? Not that often, right? Well that is why we are so happy to see this little laundry area that is clearly bent on making laundry day as efficient as possible. 

Those light neutrals continue to do their very best, casting the entire room in a white glow which adds to visual spaciousness, as well as making the space look more neat and clean.

​Utilising space

New Toilet and storage area to main bathroom
New Toilet and storage area to main bathroom

Of course a successful renovation doesn’t just depend on how much beauty is flaunted afterwards – functionality is also a major factor to consider, and it would seem this house has that in spades. 

Notice how even the tiniest nook and cranny has been utilised for storage- or display areas, with a few floating shelves, a wall mirror and ceiling light making the most of their limited space.

​A clean look

New main bathroom
New main bathroom

We conclude our tour with a look at the new bathroom, which is also decked out in the light-neutral look we’ve grown accustomed to in this house. Crisp-white shutters (don’t they add such a charming touch?) enhance the whiteness of the tub and sink exquisitely, while all wall- and floor surfaces (including the one in the shower) flaunts some pattern to ensure the clean and subtle look of this bathroom is not deemed ‘dull’ or ‘boring’ by any means. 

We’ve got lots more options for bathroom inspiration; see these 10 easy ways to create a unique bathroom.

​A Johannesburg home with something to copy in every room
We love hearing from you, so tell us what you think of this house’s new look.

