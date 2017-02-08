​A Johannesburg home with a charming interior

A lot of people associate the word “renovation” with mountains of dust, an abundance of loud noises, and strangers walking in and out of your house throughout the day – although these are all true, we instead choose to focus on the positive side: the beauty and style that comes once that renovation has been completed successfully.

And lo and behold, today on homify 360° we bring you such an example of a Johannesburg home which underwent a restoration to make it more stylish and comfy – and wait until you see the beautiful results!