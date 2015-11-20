The Simple Family Home with Style

This single storey home with its simple 110sqm size doesn't mean that the home needs to be neglected in terms of splendid décor and design. In fact, there is a lot that can be done to make use of the floor size efficiently and effectively, even allowing this home to look larger than it is! As a result of the size, the home is an excellent and cost effective means of modern living, suitable for a small family.

Situated in Poland and fantastically designed by the expert team at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl, this home doesn't leave anything to be desired, with each room and living space carefully designed and planned to make it perfect and elegant. A home such as this allows for the finer things in life to be enjoyed… such as family time.