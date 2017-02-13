10 pieces of furniture every South African home needs

For the modern South African, space and economy are two of the most important factors to consider when it comes to home arrangements. With the high costs of property in itself, we often let the interior design scheme or furniture fall by the wayside, relegated to lower positions on our priority lists.

Naturally, we all want to choose furniture and decorations that will maximise the space in our homes while also not destroying our budget. However, we also don't want to be left with a house filled with unappealing, low-quality and impractical furniture pieces that make our lives miserable.

Keeping all of this in mind, we here at homify have put together a list for you today, comprising of 10 fantastic furniture items that are economic winners and very functional. Take a look at these models for some inspiration on multi-purpose pieces that are space savvy, useful and aesthetically appealing.