36 double-storey facades that dazzle

Leigh Leigh
Residência Ortízio Borges, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern houses
There is no doubt that designing our home is meant to be an enjoyable task, but sometimes it's not always as simple and straightforward as we imagine it will be. 

This is because we have all sorts of ideas and plans, but we need to adapt them to the needs and desires of the entire family. We also have to consider our budgets (sniff). 

Fortunately you have us here at homify for some guidance when it comes to designing and building your dream home. In fact designing the house of your dreams can become a reality a lot quicker than you image.

For starters, we have thousands of images and ideas from top professionals from around the world, who are registered on this site. This gives you rich insight into the world of architecture and design, providing you with hundreds of options at your fingertips. 

What's your is that we can put you in touch with these experts and designers in your city, so that they can assist you directly!

Whether you want to change up the look and feel of your living room or if you want to build a whole new house, this is the place to look. 

Today, we've selected dozens of photographs of modern facades of two-storey houses for inspiration. These are all 3D images that will inspire and delight. The outside of the home is a great place to start!

1. A modern facade for a 350 square metre home introduces various architectural elements

Valle Anahuac, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

2. Combination of textures and colours for a facade with style

PROYECTO RUBIO, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern houses
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

3. Modern architecture at its best: symmetry, visual balance, colour and texture contrast

CIENTO30, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

Inside: don't you love the inclusion of raw materials?

CIENTO30, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

4. Large volumes create a stately look and feel

Residência FR, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

5. With a classic touch

Residência MJ, Jardins Barcelona, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Classic style houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

6. Contemporary and stylish

Casa Reserva Real Park - Paulínia, Arquiteto Tales Miranda Arquiteto Tales Miranda Modern houses White
Arquiteto Tales Miranda

Arquiteto Tales Miranda
Arquiteto Tales Miranda
Arquiteto Tales Miranda

7. Concrete and glass facade to impress the entire block

Proyecto ASE 5a, Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion Modern houses Bricks Multicolored
Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion

Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion
Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion
Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion

8. Level set

RESIDÊNCIA ASSOBRADADA PARA UM CASAL, Amauri Berton Arquitetura Amauri Berton Arquitetura Modern houses
Amauri Berton Arquitetura

Amauri Berton Arquitetura
Amauri Berton Arquitetura
Amauri Berton Arquitetura

9. Two volumes—one with concrete and another one with stone makes for a private and discreet home

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Crystal and wood is sensational

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A pergola creates a beautiful visual element

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. A U-shaped rear facade with floating cubes

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Patios
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

13. Minimalist with wood and stone creates a decorative space

Casa Santa María, Perfil Arquitectónico Perfil Arquitectónico Modern houses
Perfil Arquitectónico

Perfil Arquitectónico
Perfil Arquitectónico
Perfil Arquitectónico

14. Contemporary design

Casa 4 , Besana Studio Besana Studio Minimalist house White
Besana Studio

Besana Studio
Besana Studio
Besana Studio

15. A facade with latticework that covers the entire second floor is perfect for balancing light and shadows

Residência Ortízio Borges, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

16. A facade with very modern elements

CASA EF, Besana Studio Besana Studio Minimalist house White
Besana Studio

Besana Studio
Besana Studio
Besana Studio

17. Concrete, metal and stone creates a perfect facade!

Proyectos Recientes, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

18. Contemporary Mexican style: 370 square metres of construction with large windows that are perfect for lighting throughout the house!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. An ideal facade on an uneven terrain

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Contemporary style on a steep slope where the ground floor makes for a spacious social area

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Straight lines and a play on levels

Casa Miradores del Mar, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Minimalist house
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

22. Two-storey house on the corner where the latticework stands out

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. Respecting nature

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Natural stone and ocher tones makes for a sophisticated facade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Sensational facade

Casa Londres, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

26. Wood coatings with different types of stone

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

Also have a look at these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

27. Double height

Residencial Europa, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

28. Large volumes with a transparent balcony

CASAS HABITACION, Xome Arquitectos Xome Arquitectos Modern houses
Xome Arquitectos

Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos

29. Coatings made of natural materials for a charming facade

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist house
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

This is a minimalist house that respects the environment.

30. Covering all terrain with grey slate that stands out in a very modern design

Fachada JR220, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

31. Simple shapes and clean lines work in harmony with natural stone

Proyecto Casa MF, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern houses Stone White
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

32. Closed to the outside but with lots of style and details

MITICA RESIDENCIAL , ALONSO ARQUITECTOS ALONSO ARQUITECTOS Minimalist house
ALONSO ARQUITECTOS

ALONSO ARQUITECTOS
ALONSO ARQUITECTOS
ALONSO ARQUITECTOS

33. Modern and familiar

Casa Sta. Anita, Indigo Arquitectos Indigo Arquitectos Minimalist house Stone White
Indigo Arquitectos

Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos

34. Compact

Residencial Escultores, studioQUATTRO.mx studioQUATTRO.mx Modern houses
studioQUATTRO.mx

studioQUATTRO.mx
studioQUATTRO.mx
studioQUATTRO.mx

35. Timeless

RESIDENCIA CUMBRES, TAQ arquitectura TAQ arquitectura Minimalist house Stone White
TAQ arquitectura

TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura

36. Flashes of the very modern

Casa IL, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

If you've enjoyed exploring these facades, you'll love this article: 10 fabulous facades you'll want to copy to make the neighbours jealous.

19 wonderful little gardens that will inspire you to redesign yours
Which is your favourite facade?

Discover home inspiration!

