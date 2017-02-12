8 ways to use wood for your kitchen counter tops!

When it comes to design and decor, homify has some of the best examples in the world! Today, we are going to apply those to the kitchen as we look at eight ways to use wood for the counter tops. Wood is a wonderful material for the kitchen both in terms of aesthetic beauty as well as functionality.

In fact, as we explore the following designs you will see how wood is gaining popularity as more and more people opt for it in the kitchen. Not only does it give a spectacular touch to the whole environment but it makes for a very durable kitchen. Preparing food has never been so delightful.

Shall we take a look at these incredible examples?