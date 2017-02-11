14 inspirational ideas for a hotel-style bathroom

The bathroom is one of the rooms in the house that often doesn't get the attention that it needs when it comes to design and decor. Yet it is one of the most important rooms in the house. A bathroom should be elegant and enticing!

What's more is that you don't have to have a huge space to have a gorgeous bathroom. You can get a little bit creative and innovative and really create a space that suits your tastes, without worrying about size.

What you should do, however, is make sure that the pattern and style of your bathroom decor works in harmony with the interior design of the rest of the house. You want to create a little bit of coherence between spaces, especially when it comes to the basic elements.

Yet a bathroom differs from the design of any other room in the house because of the elements that it houses.

This is why today at homify, we have put together a range of designs for a number of sparkling bathrooms by top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you when it comes to designing your home bathroom!