Before and after: from terrible to a beautiful flat!

A great renovation can take a whole lot of effort!

If you are considering a home renovation or restoration, we recommend that you take a look at this before and after by design professionals Novodeco. Not only will it bring you some interesting ideas that you can use for the renovation of your house, but it will also give you that little push that you need to start the process.

After the renovation of this home, you'll see how completely different it looks. The character of the house has changed and all of the spaces have been modified. There is also far more space and the entire design has been modernized. The kitchen and bathrooms in particular will leave you with your mouth open.

Let's take a look!