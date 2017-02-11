Before and after: from terrible to a beautiful flat!

A great renovation can take a whole lot of effort!
If you are considering a home renovation or restoration, we recommend that you take a look at this before and after by design professionals Novodeco. Not only will it bring you some interesting ideas that you can use for the renovation of your house, but it will also give you that little push that you need to start the process.
After the renovation of this home, you'll see how completely different it looks. The character of the house has changed and all of the spaces have been modified. There is also far more space and the entire design has been modernized. The kitchen and bathrooms in particular will leave you with your mouth open.
Let's take a look!
We start with an image that shows us a totally rickety kitchen. We can no longer see the furniture! We can also see how old-fashioned this space is. The tiling of the walls seems to have been taken out of our grandmother's flat while the floors and window frames are very outdated.
After the renovation, the kitchen no longer looks the same. In addition to removing the tiling and changing the floors, the furniture is far more modern. Don't you love the red counter tops?
The window has been removed and instead, the architects have installed a savvy skylight. This allows natural light to stream into the home.
If we explore the kitchen further, we come across an established washing area that continues with the aesthetics of the kitchen. The red counter tops feature too!
If we head into the living room of the house, we can see how compartmentalised the rooms are. The yellow walls and dark wood makes for a very old-fashioned, dark and dingy environment. This needed to be addressed in the renovation!
A far more livable and pleasant space has been created. The old tiles have been replaced with neutral and luminous ones. We can also see how white has been used far more, making this area look bigger and brighter.
Don't you love the shelf, which features an array of plants?
The main aim of the renovation was to fill the house with light, which is why white has been key to the new decor and design.
We can also see how that compartmentalisation has been eliminated and the living areas all communicate with one another. The kitchen, which was previously encased, now flows into the dining room and living space.
We continue to discover corners of the house that are dark and outdated.
In this room, we can see how the very heavy sofas have been arranged in front of the windows. Their presence seems to take away from the environment rather than add value to it—both functionally and aesthetically.
This corner of the living room looks much more modern and pleasant than what we saw in the previous image! The red tone of these leather sofas connects it to the red that we saw used in the kitchen. The white tones make for a much more spacious, light and bright environment.
The window has also been utilised, allowing natural light flow into the home.
This inner courtyard is one of the worst spots in the house with its old tiles and clutter of old furniture and rubbish. This area was originally used for the laundry space.
A picture is worth a thousand words so what more do we need to say here? This bedroom was old-fashioned and needed a radical change. Fortunately that came with the renovation!
This new bedroom has a modern and elegant design. We can see how grey and white have been used together to make for a very visually appealing space.
There is also plenty of storage space in this newly renovated bedroom, keeping the area clean and tidy. Don't you love the white sliding door that runs along the front of the cupboard?
There is no denying that this bathroom is so old-fashioned and busy that we aren't sure where to look. It was in desperate need of a transformation.
The bathtub has remained in the bathroom but no longer resembles the one that we saw in the previous image. The tiling has given way to wood, reminding us of a serene sauna. A skylight has also been installed, bathing this room in light.
If you've enjoyed exploring this renovation, you'll love this loft renovation that scales new heights.